This Is Actually Sharon Stone’s Most Underrated Role

Oscar-nominee Sharon Stone is one of the most decorated actresses of all time. Born on March 10, 1958, she began her acting career in the late 70s. From here, she climbed the ranks and became an A-Lister by the early 90s.
Known to many for her popular yet controversial role in the erotic thriller Basic Instinct, she has also transcended many genres. She has acted in a variety of acclaimed TV series and movies and kept her name in the spotlight for decades. So, let’s explore her storied career and unveil her most underrated role.
Delving Into Sharon Stone’s Most Renowned Roles
Sharon Stone worked consistently throughout the late 70s and 80s after making her on screen debut in 1978’s Grease Live on Broadway. From here, she embarked on many supporting roles during the 80s. However, it was in the 90s that she truly became a global star. In 1990, she starred opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in the classic sci-fi thriller Total Recall. As Lori, Stone delivered a nuanced portrayal of Quaid’s (Schwarzenegger) wife who reveals herself as a dangerous spy tasked with watching over him.
In 1992, Stone’s true breakout performance came in the form of Catherine Tramell, the main antagonist in Basic Instinct, a woman who uses her seductive charm to manipulate everyone around her. Following the monumental success of the movie, Stone catapulted to global sex symbol status. Her iconic performance, particularly the infamous interrogation scene, challenged conventions of sexuality in cinema and left an indelible mark on popular culture. The film’s provocative themes and her powerful portrayal of a complex female character captivated audiences and generated extensive media coverage, solidifying her status as a leading lady of the era.
In 1995, Stone attempted to break free from her sex symbol status by playing Ginger McKenna in Martin Scorsese‘s gangster epic, Casino. Once again, Stone brought forth tremendous depth and versatility, playing the cunning Ginger, a former prostitute who marries Casino boss Sam ‘Ace’ Rothstein (Robert De Niro). As Ace attempts to make an honest woman out of her, she struggles to stay on track and creates a dangerous love triangle between Ace and his mobster friend Nicky Santoro (Joe Pesci). Stone’s multi-layered performance as the unhinged and drug-addicted Ginger was a tour-de-force that earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role.
Why Her Role in ‘The Mighty’ Is Truly Underrated
Although the movie went under the radar with mainstream audiences, 1998’s The Mighty serves as one of Sharon Stone’s greatest roles of her career. At the time of its release, her performance was praised by a plethora of critics, with the Boston Globe calling her rendition “Oscar Worthy”. The Mighty beautifully explores the unlikely friendship between two misfit boys, Kevin and Maxwell, who personify the challenges of navigating childhood in the face of adversity. Kevin, portrayed by Kieran Culkin, suffers from Morquio’s syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that not only stunts his growth but also poses severe challenges to his heart and overall health. In contrast, Maxwell, played by Elden Henson, is a tall and physically imposing figure burdened with dyslexia, which makes fitting in at school a daunting task.
Despite their stark differences, fate unites them when Kevin is asked to help Maxwell with his studies. As their friendship blossoms, they embark on a series of imaginative adventures, using storytelling to escape their difficult realities and find solace in each other’s company. Sharon Stone shines as Gwen, Kevin’s devoted mother, who tirelessly supports her son through the myriad challenges of childhood, embodying a heartwarming yet realistic portrayal of parental love and dedication. Together, the film beautifully encapsulates themes of friendship, acceptance, and resilience, reminding viewers of the power of compassion and understanding amidst life’s obstacles.
Is Sharon Stone Still Acting Today?
Many might say that Sharon Stone’s fame peaked in the late 90s. In recent years, her roles have gotten smaller and she is lesser known as a leading lady. This could be attributed to her battle with health problems after suffering a stroke in 2001. When speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in July 2024, Stone stated how the ordeal left her with “zero money” after people supposedly took advantage of her. She said: “I had $18m saved because of all my success, but when I got back into my bank account, it was all gone. My refrigerator, my phone – everything was in other people’s names.” However, she recovered and made a return to acting.
In 2006, Stone reprised her role as the iconic femme fatal Catherine Trammel in Basic Instinct 2. More recently, she has shifted more towards television, starring in series like Ratched, Murderville, and The Flight Attendant. In 2025, she is set to star opposite Bob Odenkirk and Connie Nielson in the anticipated action sequel, Nobody 2. Here’s everything we know about the movie.
