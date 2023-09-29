Unveiling the Top 20 Sci-Fi Movies: A Journey Through Time and Space

Sci-Fi movies have always been an integral part of Hollywood. Even though they do not always receive the same level of critical acclaim that dramas do, they have a massive following among moviegoers. The most significant advantage of sci-fi films is their ability to immerse the audience in fantastical worlds. Through unprecedented storylines, they manage to captivate audiences time and time again.
In fact, some of the most iconic films of all time exist within the sci-fi genre, and they continue to inspire entire genres to this day. Furthermore, some of the highest-grossing movies of all time belong to the sci-fi genre. There is no doubt that despite the occasional criticisms, sci-fi movies remain a central part of the Hollywood movie industry. To that, they will continue to inspire new generations of moviegoers and filmmakers. So, let’s take a deep dive into the top 20 sci-fi movies of all time.
20. Gravity
Gravity is a 2013 sci-fi movie directed by Alfonso Cuarón. The plot of the film follows two astronauts, Dr. Ryan Stone (Sandra Bullock) and veteran astronaut Matt Kowalski (George Clooney), who become stranded in space after their space shuttle is destroyed by debris from a satellite. The story is incredibly intense and thrilling, as the two must find a way back to Earth before oxygen runs out. The film was critically acclaimed and was a major success at the awards season, winning a total of seven Oscars, including Best Director, Best Cinematography, and Best Visual Effects.
19. Total Recall
Total Recall is a 1990 science fiction film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. The film’s plot revolves around Douglas Quaid (Schwarzenegger), a construction worker from the year 2084. Bored of everyday life, Quaid decides to undertake a virtual vacation to Mars to fulfill his fantasy of being a secret agent. However, things take a dark turn when Quaid discovers that his memories of being a secret agent may not be from the virtual reality experience, but rather his actual life.
With many questions that need answering, Quaid embarks on a dangerous journey to discover his true identity and ultimately, the fate of the planet. The movie’s director, Paul Verhoeven, constantly offers a unique vision to his movies, using both extreme violence and satire. With that said, Total Recall is no exception. The movie boasts a plethora of innovative special effects and thrilling action sequences. These elements all work together to create a classic sci-fi experience that remains iconic today.
18. RoboCop
Paul Verhoeven’s RoboCop is a classic science fiction film that is often considered a commentary on American capitalism and law enforcement. The plot revolves around Alex Murphy, a slain police officer who is is resurrected as a cyborg by a powerful corporation. As RoboCop, he fights crime in a dystopian Detroit, taking out the bad guys. However, he struggles with his identity between a man and a machine. The film was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $53 million worldwide. Furthermore, the film earned praise for its satirical approach to violence and corporate greed. As a result, RoboCop spawned two sequels, a television series, and a 2014 remake.
17. Interstellar
Christopher Nolan‘s Interstellar is a thought-provoking and emotionally charged sci-fi epic that takes audiences on a mesmerizing journey through time and space. Set in a future where Earth is dying, a team of astronauts led by Cooper (Matthew McConaughey), embark on a perilous mission through a wormhole in search of a new habitable planet for humanity to call home. Along the way, they encounter mind-bending phenomena and grapple with the limitations of human nature. Interstellar is a breathtaking cinematic achievement that balances spectacle with substance, leaving audiences both awe-inspired and filled with introspective.
16. 12 Monkeys
12 Monkeys is a sci-fi extravaganza from visionary director, Terry Gilliam. The story is set in a dystopian future where humanity has been forced to live underground due to a deadly virus that wiped out most of the population. James Cole (Bruce Willis), is a prisoner who is offered the chance to go back in time to find the origin of the virus and prevent its spread. Alongside Dr. Kathryn Railly (Madeleine Stowe), they try to stop the mysterious Army of the 12 Monkeys, who may be behind the virus. 12 Monkeys is a multi-layered film that explores themes of time, fate and free will, and the complexities of mental illness.
15. Looper
Looper is a science-fiction action film that stands out for its unique and creative plot. Set in the year 2044, the film follows a hitman named Joe (Joseph Gordon Levitt) who works for a criminal organization that sends people back in time for assassination. However, things go awry when Joe comes face to face with his next target – a future version of himself, played by Bruce Willis. The film’s storyline is masterfully crafted and perfectly blends sci-fi with dazzling action. Furthermore, both Levitt and Willis serve up standout performances as men struggling to come to terms with their shared fate.
14. The Thing (1982)
John Carpenter‘s 1982 classic horror film, The Thing, stands out as one of the greatest sci-fi movies of all time. The plot follows a group of researchers stationed in Antarctica who come into contact with a shape-shifting extraterrestrial that can mimic their appearances and take over their bodies. This creature terrorizes the researchers as they try to survive the brutal and isolated conditions of the frozen tundra.
What makes this movie excel past the original 1951 film is its groundbreaking special and practical effects. The gruesome and unsettling transformations of the characters as they are assimilated by the creature are both terrifying and mesmerizing. The attention to detail and realism in the practical effects revolutionized the genre and set a new standard for sci-fi and horror movies.
13. Minority Report
Steven Spielberg‘s Minority Report is a science fiction film that takes place in the year 2054. The film follows the story of John Anderton (played by Tom Cruise), Chief of the PreCrime police department in Washington D.C. The PreCrime unit uses psychic technology to arrest and convict individuals who they believe will commit murder in the future. However, the system goes awry when John himself is flagged as a future murderer. As he sets out to prove his innocence, he soon uncovers a larger conspiracy at play. Minority Report was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $358 million worldwide and receiving three Academy Award nominations.
12. Blade Runner
Blade Runner has long been hailed as one of the best sci-fi movies ever made. Set in the year 2019, it portrays a dystopian Los Angeles where human-like robots known as replicants prey on humans. The story centers around a former detective named Rick Deckard, played by Harrison Ford, who returns to service to track down and kill four rogue replicants who have escaped to Earth.
Ridley Scott truly crafted a dark and brooding atmosphere with Blade Runner. Thanks to its use of technology, philosophy, and questions of what it means to be human, Blade Runner remains a landmark in the sci-fi genre. Furthermore, Harrison Ford’s performance in the film was pivotal to his career. The rendition saw him take on a leading role outside of the famed Star Wars franchise, proving his versatility as an actor in the sci-fi genre.
11. The Terminator
James Cameron‘s breakout movie The Terminator has become one of the most successful and iconic sci-fi movies in history. The film’s uniqueness lies largely in its expert blend of genres – sci-fi, horror, and action. Cameron combined these three genres seamlessly, creating a truly captivating experience.
The plot follows a time-traveling cyborg (Arnold Schwarzenegger) who has been sent from the future to kill Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), a seemingly ordinary woman. However, she isn’t as ordinary as she seems. Connor is in fact the woman who will one day give birth to a baby destined to become the leader of a resistance fighting against killing machines. The Terminator‘s success at the box office paved the way for four sequels, with the second being the most successful. However, although the film is now over three decades old, it has maintained its reputation as a groundbreaking work of science fiction cinema.
10. Alien
Ridley Scott’s classic sci-fi horror, Alien, follows a commercial spaceship called Nostromo, on a mission to return to Earth with a crew of seven. While in deep space, the crew receives a distress signal from a nearby planet. As they investigate, they soon discover a deadly alien species that hunts and kills them one by one. The plot revolves around the crew’s attempt to survive and destroy the alien before it reaches Earth.
Alien has had a significant impact on pop culture and cinema, in particular, the way filmmakers approach the sci-fi horror genre. The film is widely celebrated for its groundbreaking visuals and special effects, which were ahead of their time. Further, the signature creature design has undoubtedly influenced countless sci-fi movies of the past 40 years.
9. Aliens
Released in 1986, Aliens is a science fiction action film directed by James Cameron and starring Sigourney Weaver. The film serves as a sequel to the 1979 film, Alien. When James Cameron came on board after the success of The Terminator, he pushed the franchise from the horror genre into the action genre. He showcased some of the greatest action scenes in cinema history, such as the confrontation between Ripley and the Alien Queen. On top of this, the film received critical and commercial success. It earned seven Academy Award nominations, including Best Actress for Weaver.
8. Star Wars (1977)
The very first Star Wars movie, simply titled Star Wars, hit movie theaters in 1977. From the unique mind of George Lucas, the classic stars Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Harrison Ford. The movie follows the journey of Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and Han Solo as they attempt to save the galaxy from the evil Empire and its deadly weapon, the Death Star. The movie was an instant success and has since become a cultural phenomenon. To that, it is widely regarded as one of the greatest movies ever made. The movie’s innovative special effects, captivating storyline, and memorable characters have left an indelible mark on popular culture and continue to inspire new generations of fans.
7. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is a classic family movie that has impacted pop culture in many profound ways. The movie catapulted Steven Spielberg to the forefront of the industry, and its portrayal of the alien has since become iconic. But what makes E.T. so special is its ability to capture the imagination of people of all ages. With a heartwarming storyline and great performances from its cast, the movie defies categorization and has cemented itself as one of the best family movies of all time. The film’s themes of love, friendship, and family make it a timeless classic that continues to inspire and entertain audiences today.
6. Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Close Encounters of the Third Kind is a sci-fi movie revolving around the theme of extraterrestrial life and their contact with humans. The lead character, Roy Neary, played by Richard Dreyfuss, is a common man who experiences a close encounter with a UFO. Later, he becomes obsessed with finding out the truth about the close encounters. In this process, he meets a French scientist and a group of people who have undergone similar strange experiences. The climax of the movie is a grand finale where the aliens land on earth and communicate with humans in a musical conversation.
5. Inception
Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending movie, Inception, revolves around the concept of stealing dreams. The plot follows a skilled thief named Dom Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio), who must plant an idea in the mind of a powerful business tycoon by entering his subconsciousness through a dream-sharing technology. The story is set in various levels of dreams, each one more complex than the previous, leading to an action-packed and visually stunning climax. Inception stands out as one of the most original sci-fi movies of all time due to its unique premise, creative world-building, and intricate storytelling.
4. 2001: A Space Odyssey
2001: A Space Odyssey is a visionary and epic science fiction movie directed by Stanley Kubrick in 1968. The film boasts groundbreaking special effects, cinematography, and its intense technological realism. The plot takes place across millions of years, depicting the evolution of humanity and the development of artificial intelligence.
Tightly following a group of astronauts on a mission to Jupiter, they soon encounter a mysterious black monolith that may alter the course of human history. The film’s unique imagery and non-traditional narrative structure set it apart from other films of the time. Having said that, its influence shines in numerous modern science fiction works. In fact, filmmakers like Quentin Tarantino and Edgar Wright have cited the movie as a major influence on their work, solidifying its status as a landmark film in cinematic history.
3. Back to the Future
Back to the Future is a classic film that has become synonymous with the 80s era. The film tells the story of teenager Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) and his eccentric inventor friend, Dr. Emmett Brown (Christopher Lloyd), as they time travel to 1955 and risk altering the course of history. The plot is a perfect blend of science fiction with a simple story of family love and values that resonated with audiences across the globe. The film was a smashing success when it was first released, grossing over $383 million worldwide. To that, it has since become a beloved classic, spawning two sequels that continued the story of Marty and Doc.
2. Terminator 2: Judgement Day
Terminator 2: Judgement Day is considered one of the most successful sequels ever made in film history. The film continues the story of the first Terminator movie. However, this time, the villainous Terminator is reprogrammed and transformed into a hero. This hero’s mission – to protect a young John Connor from a new, more advanced Terminator.
The unique decision to change the villain to the hero was a formula that had not been explored in cinema before. This would prove instrumental in the film’s massive success. James Cameron’s classic sequel boasts cutting-edge visual effects, action sequences, and emotional depth. In turn, this made Terminator 2: Judgement Day a groundbreaking smash hit that won four Academy Awards.
1. The Matrix
The Matrix is a sci-fi action movie that took the world by storm in 1999. Its idiosyncratic plot follows a computer hacker named Neo (Keanu Reeves) as he discovers that the world around him is actually a simulated reality created by machines to control humanity. This discovery leads him to join a group of rebels fighting against the machines and their sentient programs. What truly revolutionized the sci-fi and action movie genres was The Matrix‘s use of bullet-time, a visual effect that slowed down time to emphasize the action sequences. This innovation made The Matrix a standout in both categories, cementing its place in movie history. Furthermore, The Matrix won three Academy Awards in 2000.