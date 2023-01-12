What is Sigourney Weaver’s Net Worth in 2023?

A recently published article made it clear that casting difficulties existed in the 1988 film Working Girl. The movie is nothing short of iconic, so this news is startling for fans. Why would the film have any casting issues? It was a great film with a great cast, and no one would ever guess. The problem, however, is blamed solely on Sigourney Weaver and Harrison Ford. According to the article, Sigourney Weaver was already on board to star in the movie, but they also wanted Harrison Ford. Unfortunately, the studio didn’t want to hire Ford because he was too expensive. That’s how Alec Baldwin ended up with the role opposite Weaver. He was more affordable. This story makes us wonder, what is Sigourney Weaver’s net worth these days?
Sigourney Weaver’s Childhood Explained
Before she became an award-winning actress the world was obsessed with, she was just a little girl living in New York City. She wasn’t Sigourney Weaver – literally. She was Susan Alexandra Weaver. She began answering to her current name when she was 14 because she loved The Great Gatsby and the name. She was born on October 8, 1949, in New York City. Her mother was an actress. Her name is Elizabeth Inglis. Her father worked in the television industry as an executive. His name is Sylvester (everyone called him Pat) Weaver. He was the president of NBC for many years, and he was also the man who created The Today Show.
Sigourney Weaver grew up living a good life with famous parents, but she didn’t spend much time at home. In fact, she went to school away from home. She was part of the student population at the Ethel Walker School in Connecticut. By the time she enrolled there, she already knew acting was for her.
Sigourney Weaver’s Life Was Not Always Perfect
Her father was the president of one of the largest television networks in the world. Her mother was a successful actress. Weaver grew up living an affluent life, and what could be wrong with her childhood? Well, it turns out that her height is something she developed exceptionally early, and we all know what a negative toll being ‘different’ can take on a young girl. By the time she was 11, she was already almost 5’11 tall. She towered above her classmates, and it took a toll on her confidence. She didn’t think she’d become an actress because of her height. Her confidence was stolen from her with every inch she grew, and her self-esteem suffered tremendously.
Her college years were not better. She began her college education at the prestigious Sarah Lawrence College. She left after one year and transferred to Stanford University. She participated in a theater program while attending Stanford but refused to be part of the university’s drama program. She didn’t care for it. Her Stanford graduation was followed by admittance into the Yale University School of Drama, and she hated it. She didn’t care for the shows, she didn’t land many roles, and her teachers didn’t consider her talented.
Sigourney Weaver Showed Everyone
The teachers she had at Yale called her talentless, but Sigourney Weaver is the one who had the last laugh. She landed a BAFTA nomination for Alien in 1979. She was nominated for her first Academy Award for her role in Aliens in 1987. She lost to Marlee Matlin. In 1989, she laughed again. She was nominated for not one but two Oscars in 1989. She lost Best Actress to Jodie Foster, and she lost Best Supporting Actress to Geena Davis. Working Girl also earned her a BAFTA in 1989 and won the BAFTA in 1997 for Ice Storm. She’s earned 4 Emmy nominations, seven Golden Globe nominations (she won two), and many more.
What is Sigourney Weaver’s Net Worth?
Sigourney Weaver’s net worth in 2023 stands at a staggering $60 million. She’s earned every bit of it from her talent and hard work, and it shows. She was already a decorated actress when she was cast in Working Girl, which means she demanded a large paycheck. Her large paycheck in that movie prevented Harrison Ford from becoming her costar, but she and Alec Baldwin did kill the roles together. Alec Baldwin is probably very happy Sigourney Weaver is so talented and in demand.