10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ludovica Sannazzaro

Ludovica Sannazzaro is your typical early 20-something. She’s pretty, she’s funny, she’s bright, and she has big dreams for her life. She’s a young woman who lives in Italy, and she films herself for TikTok. She’s a star with many followers, and she’s just your average girl doing her thing. Except she’s your average girl living in a full-fledged castle doing her thing showing the world what it’s like. Here’s what we know.
1. She is a TikTok Star
If you know the name, it is because you are on TikTok. She’s famous for her TikTok personality and posts, and her fans are flocking to her page in record numbers. She’s another girl who found what it takes to make a huge living doing what she loves, and she is succeeding tremendously.
2. She Lives in a Castle
What people love about her is that she is a young woman who resides in a castle. Like, an actual castle, you guys. Her family has owned this castle in Italy for more than 28 generations (we have no idea how many years that is, but most families have about 3 generations of people living at one time, give or take a generation or two). She lives there, and the world is obsessed.
3. She is Young
Did we mention she is young? She’s not just a little bit young, either. She’s 20. She’s been a legal adult for two years, and she is living the dream. Of course, it’s her family’s dream of living in a castle, but she is making her own dreams come true on TikTok, too.
4. Her Castle is a CASTLE
If you’re thinking she’s living in some 30,000-square foot McMansion, you are grossly mistaken. This young woman lives in a castle. It features more than 107,000-square feet of living space, and the gardens along are more than 269,000-square feet. To give you an idea of roughly how large this is, she has a house with living square footage equal to 24 acres.
5. She Pretended to be a Princess
We all did it, of course. Growing up watching Disney movies, we all pretended to be a princess waiting on our prince to arrive, but she lived in an actual castle, so her days of pretending to be a princess were undoubtedly a lot more fun than our own, right?
6. She Did Move to New York
It was early 2020 when she moved to New York. She was ready to take a shot at becoming a student, but things were not quite working out when COVID hit and New York shut down for pretty much two years. She was a student at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy. However, she did come home and she did do the online class thing.
7. She Just Filmed Her Life
She was bored. She was locked down. She didn’t have anything to do with her life when the world shut down, so she began filming her life in a castle. She showed off many things – and trust us when we say she could film videos for the rest of her life and we’d still never see every inch of this place – and she shared it with the world.
8. She Shows Cool Places
What people love is that she’s not just showing the family jewels and the fancy furniture – she’s showing dungeons and secret passageways. She’s showing the underground bunkers and ice house. She’s showing off the church – the full church that is literally inside of her childhood home – and her family is loving it.
9. She Gets a Lot of Exercises
The good news is that she gets a lot of exercise at home. She walks a lot. There is not always wifi service to make calls and to have a reception to contact family. If she loses something, it might actually be lost forever. She has to really spend a lot of time walking around the house and finding things – like her family.
10. Her Family Inherited the Castle
It was 1986 when an aunt of Giuseppe Sannazzaro left the castle to him upon her death. During lockdown, the family spent a lot of time organizing things that they’d never dealt with before, even finding a letter to a long-dead family member from a long-dead Pope. Their family is so important, and they didn’t even realize just how important it really was at the time. Right now, the castle is working as a home and as a bed and breakfast, so you can actually spend a bit of time in the house if you so wish. It’s probably a once-in-a-lifetime experience.