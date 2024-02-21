Dave Marrs: 6 Fun Facts to Know About the HGTV Host

Dave Marrs is the charismatic craftsman, builder, home renovator, and all-around contractor who charmed his way into mainstream fame as the co-host of Fixer to Fabulous. HGTV audiences fell in love with Marrs and his wife for their excellent teamwork as the co-hosts of Fixer to Fabulous. The amazing husband and wife duo received a special invitation from HGTV to become the stars of the show made just for them. They have since become fan favorites on several HGTV shows such as Home Town Takeover and Rock the Block.
Dave and Jenny Marrs have been renovating homes since 2004, a passion they share as a couple. So far, they have rescued over 300 dilapidated homes from complete damnation in Northwest Arkansas with no sign of resting on their laurels. Beyond his interesting career life, it’s always busy and chaotic at home for Dave Marrs but amid the chaos, he finds joy and laughter in spending time with his family. Explore more interesting facts about the renowned builder.
1. Dave Marrs’ First Daughter Was Adopted From the Democratic Republic of Congo
While waiting to conceive a child of their own, the Marrs decided to fulfill their longtime dream of adopting a baby. The process which was supposed to take about six months lasted more than a couple of years as Jenny got pregnant with twins. Also, the Democratic Republic of Congo had banned adopted children from leaving the country at the time and all efforts to bring their daughter to the United States failed. However, after waiting miserably for months, Jenny and Dave Marrs finally brought their daughter Sylvie home.
2. The Marrs Have Five Children
A family of seven, the Marrs household is a loving blend of chaos, joy, and laughter. They first welcomed twin boys – Ben and Nathan before their adopted daughter Sylvie joined the family in 2014. Their second daughter, Charlotte was born shortly afterward while their last child, Luke was born in 2019. The Marrs family is a close-knit one and they often spend time together.
3. Dave Marrs Met His Wife At Work
Jenny and Dave Marrs met in 2002 while working at Newell Brands’ Rubbermaid. They worked in different departments in the company with Marrs often embarking on official travels. However, they kept their relationship going until they married on April 2, 2005. Interstingly, Jenny who was born on January 24, 1979, is a year older than her husband who was born on February 26, 1980. Regardless, they are madly in love with each other.
4. He Lives In an Old Farmhouse With His Family
Jenny and Dave Marrs have a common passion for rejuvenating historical homes. Thus, it’s no surprise that they turned one into their home. The family of seven lives in a farmhouse built in 1906 which they rescued from being demolished. Marrs was contracted to demolish the house but he chose to save it instead. The over 100-year-old structure was lifted and moved to a different location which now serves as home to the Marrs family, including their kids and animals. They also have a blueberry farm in Arkansas through which they give back to society.
5. Hosting a Television Show Was Never Part of the Plan
Dave and Jenny Marrs never sent a casting tape to be considered for a television show like most HGTV hosts. Instead, HGTV scouted them with an offer to showcase their talent and teamwork on television. For what it’s worth, the couple’s business and the passion they share for bringing timeworn homes back to life resonate with the network. Interstingly, Jenny Marrs deleted the first mail she received from HGTV because she thought it was spam. Eventually, the pilot of their show was aired in November 2017. The show was initially titled Almost Home but was changed to Fixer to Fabulous in October 2019 when the show was ready to air.
6. Dave Marrs’ Interest in Building and Renovation Was Developed From an Early Age
Dave Marrs grew up in Colorado where his unsurpassed knowledge of restoring and bringing out the unique qualities of historic homes was groomed. Growing up, Marrs’ mother worked as an emergency room nurse while his dad did many things, including building and renovations. As such, he taught Marrs how to be a handyman and craftsman. In a career that spans decades, Marrs has built a reputation for renovating and building custom new homes and historic structures. He shares his passion with millions of fans on the HGTV series Fixer to Fabulous. Here’s everything you need to know about his show.
