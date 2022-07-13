Over the last 20 years, lots of reality TV shows have come and gone. However, through it all, Big Brother has remained one of the most popular staples. There’s something about the intense competition that comes with each season that people just can’t seem to get enough of. As a House Guest on the show’s 24th season, Matt Turner is excited to be part of the Big Brother family, but he’s even more excited by the possibility of winning $750,000. Even though some people may underestimate him based on his looks, Matt is a tough competitor and he knows exactly how he wants to play the game. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Matt Turner.
1. He’s From Massachusetts
Big Brother welcomes House Guests from all over the country. Matt is originally from the North Attleboro, Massachusetts area and it appears that he has lived in the area for his entire life. As a New England native myself, I always love seeing people from my neck of the woods doing their thing.
2. His Sister Accused Him of Some Awful Things
It’s fairly common to start seeing unfavorable information surface about someone once they get in the spotlight. That’s exactly what happened to Matt. Recently, his sister, Holly, took to Twitter to make some unsettling allegations about her brother. In one tweet, she wrote, “just heard that my younger brother, Matt Turner, is on Big Brother this season. FYI: this kid bullied me my entire life.” She also claimed that Matthew manipulated their parents into kicking her out of the house in 2020.
3. He’s Lived in a Van
Over the last several years, lots of people have opted to live in vans and travel around the country as a way to save on expenses and have some fun adventures. People who life this way typically refer to as “van life“. Matt’s Instagram profile reveals that he has lived in a fan although it’s unclear if he still does.
4. He Isn’t Afraid to Go Against His Alliance
Forming strong alliances is very important on a show like Big Brother. At some point, however, everyone will have to turn against the alliance for the sake of their individual game. Some people are uncomfortable about doing this, but others aren’t. Matt is part of the second group. A quote from his Big Brother Fandom page states, “At the end of the day, I’m playing for myself. If it’s gonna hurt my alliance a little bit but also help me in the long run. I’m definitely gonna go for myself.”
5. He Was an Editor for MrBeast
MrBeast is probably one of the most popular people on YouTube, and Matt used to work for him as an editor. It’s unclear why the two parted ways, but Matt’s sister has a theory. On Twitter, she wrote: “Also, FYI, as evidence for how big a piece of s**t he is – if you don’t believe me, ask Mr. Beast. My brother was his employee and made up lies about him to try and cancel him to kickstart his own bullshit YouTube career.”
6. He Owns a Store
His days of working for MrBeast may. be over, but Matt has found a new career path. He owns a vintage store called The Rug Shop which is located in Bridgewater, MA and he prides himself on being a successful business owner. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find any additional details about the store.
7. He Has a YouTube Channel
While we can’t determine whether Matt’s sister’s allegations are true or false, there is some truth to her statement that he wanted to start his own YouTube career. He has a channel called Turner where he posts a variety of content. He currently has 6,700 subscribers and his videos have gotten more than 173,000 views.
8. He Likes to Travel
The world is a big and beautiful place, and Matt wants to see as much of it as he possibly can. He enjoys traveling and it’s something he’s gotten to do quite often. Some of the countries he’s been to include Indonesia and Vietnam. Traveling is also a great way to spark creativity.
9. He’s in a Relationship
Not only does Matt want to win the money for himself, but he also has someone else to think about. Matt is in a relationship with a woman named Megan who he co-owns The Rug Shop with. We couldn’t find any details on how long the couple has been together, but they seem to be going strong.
10. He Loves Taking Pictures
In addition to all of the other things that Matt has going on, he also spends a lot of time taking pictures. Matt is a talented photographer who has a natural eye for capturing the best moments. He has shared quite a few of the photos he’s taken on his Instagram profile.