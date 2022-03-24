10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kristin Fisher

Kristin Fisher is many things. She is currently the space and defense news anchor for CNN, but she wasn’t always part of the controversial, left-leaning news outlet constantly criticized for its fake news and questionable reporting. She was once part of the Fox Network, and she worked alongside Peter Doocy at the White House. She’s a news anchor, a wife, a mother, and a daughter, and she has many fans across the world. Some even continued to watch her on CNN just to see her face and hear her stories when she left Fox, which is a big deal since many who watch Fox are not fans of CNN and vice versa. She’s someone with a cool story, and we have everything you need to know about her right here.
1. She is an 80s Child
Kristin Fisher is a woman in her 30s. She was born on July 29, 1983. She was born to her mother and her father, though we have no idea if she has any siblings. She doesn’t mention them in her Wikipedia biography, which paints her as an only child for all intents and purposes.
2. She is from Texas
She was born and raised a Texan. She was born in the Houston area, which is also where she spent much of her childhood. Her parents both worked in the area, so their home was always in Houston. It seems she did not live elsewhere until she chose to go to college out of state.
3. She is a College Grad
She graduated from Boston University. While there, she was a student at the College of Communications. Her degree is a BA in broadcast journalism, which she is clearly using right now as she works as a correspondent.
4. Her Parents are Successful
We mentioned that her parents lived and worked in Houston, Texas, but did we mention they are both doctors? Her dad is Dr. William Frederick Fisher. Her mother is Dr. Anna Lee Fisher. They are not your typical doctors, however. Her parents are astronauts in addition to emergency physicians. It’s a lot to take on, and it’s an exceptionally rewarding career path.
5. She is Married
She is a married woman, and she has been for many years. She wed her husband, Walker Harrison Forehand, in 2011. They recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, which is a milestone anniversary of sorts. They met in 2003, got married in 2011, and they are happier than ever.
6. She is a Mom
She’s a mother. She and her husband were married for approximately six years before they welcomed their first baby into their lives. Their daughter’s name is Ciara Fisher Forehand. She was born just a week before Christmas in 2017, which means she recently celebrate her fourth birthday.
7. She Studied Abroad
During her 2003 college career, she studied abroad. She was in Athens, Greece, when she experienced a moment that would forever change her life. That is the year and the time she met her now-husband. They met in Greece nearly 20 years ago.
8. She Left Fox
The young correspondent announced in the summer of 2021 that she was bidding farewell to Fox News to move on to another aspect of her career and her life, and many people were left unsure what she might do with her life. She ended up leaving her post with the fantastic Peter Doocy to head to the more controversial CNN to work as the space and defense correspondent.
9. She is Knowledgeable About Space
The rumors that she left Fox for CNN because of her parent’s connection to space might have some validity. It seems that she’s completely shifted her job from politics to the space programs and all things related since heading to CNN, and that seems to be the truth of why she really left. Her parents are both astronauts, which means she has a much deeper understanding of that world than most.
10. She is Inherently Private
Her life is much different than most. She did not grow up in a typical child with parents who did typical jobs. She’s always been a little different because of what her parents did for a living – I mean, how many kids can say that both of their parents are astronauts? – and then she went on to become a White House Correspondent. It’s been a unique and exciting life for her, and she does like to keep the most intimate moments of that to herself.