Bailey Bass has been in the spotlight since the release of Avatar: The Way of Water, in which she played the role of Tsireya. She is also known for her role as Claudia in Interview with the Vampire, which is a television series. The actress was born in Nashville but grew up in a neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York.
The media is filled with the latest news and facts about megastar Hollywood actors, but when it comes to the rising stars, very little is known about them. While Bailey Bass may be known for her work as an actress, there’s much more to her story than just her onscreen presence. Here are 7 facts you probably didn’t know about Bailey Bass.
1. Bailey Bass Started Her Acting Journey Through A My Little Pony Commercial
Like many other well-known actors, Bailey Bass started her acting journey as a child when she was only five and a half. She landed her first acting role in a commercial for My Little Pony, and she enjoyed it so much that she ended up doing it twice. Undoubtedly, this early exposure to the world of acting had a significant impact on Bailey Bass’s future and shaped her interests and passions, which led her to pursue acting again in 2014 when she appeared in the movie Moon and Sun.
2. She Also Makes YouTube Vlogs
Bailey Bass is more than just a talented actress; she is also a YouTuber. Her channel, which has almost 16,000 subscribers, has become a popular destination for the fans of Interview with the Vampire. She started posting on this channel in 2022, and almost all of her videos show behind the scenes of her Interview with the Vampire.
Hollywood stars have always been considered unapproachable, but the recent generation is breaking this taboo and trying different ways to connect with their audience. Bailey Bass is a part of that generation, which distinguishes her from other actors and creates a strong bond with her fans in a unique way. Her channel is also very transparent as she posts regular vlogs and not flashy scripted videos.
3. Bailey Bass Loves to Cook
Bailey Bass shows her love for cooking by posting about it frequently on social media accounts. In an interview with Shape, Bailey Bass reinformed her love for cooking. She also mentioned that she’s becoming a person who eats in a restaurant and thinks she can make better food.
4. Bailey’s Mother Is Her Idol
When it comes to idols, Bailey Bass doesn’t look up to any celebrities. Instead, she finds inspiration in her mother, whom she considers to be her role model. Bailey Bass has spoken fondly of her mother in many interviews. Her mother’s name is Alesya Ignatieva, and she is from Belarus.
5. She Has A Jewelry Business
Bailey Bass is a multi-talented person as she is not only an actor or a songwriter but also an entrepreneur. She founded her own jewelry company called Bai Bai Jewelry, which is based in New York City and ships to different countries around the world. The main vision behind the company of this Avatar’s actor is to offer unique and artistic pieces for customers.
Bailey Bass draws inspiration for this company from her experiences with the beauty standards of society. Therefore, her goal is to make jewelry pieces that are not only beautiful but also practical and fun to wear. Her company sells different jewelry items, including necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and anklets.
6. Bailey Bass Can Speak Russian
Bailey Bass was born to a Belarusian mother and a Black father, which makes her biracial. One of the benefits of being biracial is that you get to experience different cultures and norms. Since her mother was from Belarus, where the official language is Belarusian as well as Russian, it was easy for Bass to learn to speak more than one language.
She also grew up in a neighborhood of Brooklyn with a large Russian community, which induced a Russian cultural influence on the actress. Unfortunately, this came with a problem that is faced by many biracial people. She mentioned in an interview with Black Entertainment Television, “I felt more accepted around people that were Belarusian than I did sometimes with the Black people.”
7. She Is Also A Songwriter
Many people only know about the fact that Bailey Bass is an actor, but she is also a songwriter. This multi-talented human being has written “The Holidays,” which is a pop single by Madison Lagares. Bailey Bass has also released a reimagined version of a Christmas song in 2022.
