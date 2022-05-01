Rhea Norwood is an up-and-coming actress from the UK who has already started to make some waves. She played the role of Imogen in the new Netflix original series Heartstopper and the role has gotten her lots of attention. Even though she’s still fairly new to the entertainment industry, she has already shown that she has the potential to become a star. That said, we’ll all have to sit back and see what the future has in store for Rhea. So far, however, she has already made a great impression and her growing fan base is looking forward to seeing what else she can do. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Rhea Norwood.
1. Heartstopper Is Her Only On-Screen Role
If Rhea didn’t look familiar to you when you saw her in Heartstopper, that’s probably because you’ve never seen her before. Her role in the series was her first on-screen credit. She currently has a short film in the works called Kill Them with Kindness. The project is set to be released some time in 2022.
2. She Originally Auditioned To Play Darcy in Heartstopper
Even though Rhea was cast to play Imogen, that isn’t the role she initially went out for. During an interview with Popternative, she revealed that she actually auditioned for Darcey. After not hearing anything back, she eventually got a call that they were interested in her for Imogen.
3. She’s a Dog Person
Anyone who has ever had a dog can attest to the phrase “a dog is a man’s best friend”. There’s simply something about that bond that nothing else can compare to. Rhea has gotten to experience this first hand. She has an adorable dog named Pippin that has made some appearances on her Instagram profile.
4. She’s Passionate About Taking Care of the Environment
Rhea is the kind of person who likes to get out and enjoy the outdoors. But her appreciation for nature goes far beyond just enjoying it. She also understands the importance of taking care of the earth and she has used her platform to educate others and inspire them to be mindful of how they treat the environment.
5. She Has Theater Experience
Rhea may not have much on-screen experience, but that doesn’t mean that she’s completely new to acting. She has been involved in several theater productions and she has found a good amount of success on the stage. Some of her theater credits include The Cherry Orchard and Macbeth.
6. She Enjoys Taking Pictures
We’ve already seen that Rhea can shine in front of the camera, but it looks like she also knows how to work her magic behind it. Her Instagram profile suggests that she likes to take pictures and it’s something she’s good at. She has a natural eye for knowing when to snap the perfect moment.
7. She Has a Great Sense of Style
Fashion isn’t just about throwing on things that look good together, it’s also a way for people to share more of who they are with the world. Rhea loves being able to express her personality through her clothing. Regardless of the occasion, Rhea knows how to put together the right outfit.
8. She Likes to Help Others
Rhea is all about doing what she can to help those in need. In 2019, she shared a post that showed she volunteered with an organization called Refugee Community Kitchen. In the post, she wrote, ” I met several refugees when I went out on distribution and the positive energy of the men I met was truly humbling. Despite the situation they are in, many of them retained such positivity. I know I’m someone who can easily feel down and negative about situations and it was an important reminder of the importance of bringing good and upbeat energy into a room with me… because I’m so lucky that I CAN walk into that room in the first place.”
9. She’s Signed To a Talent Agency
Getting an agent is one of the first goals lots of people set when they’re trying to break into the entertainment industry. Despite still being very early in her career, Rhea has already found an agency. She is signed to Independent Talent which is based in London.
10. She’s a Formally Trained Actor
Rhea’s success isn’t just due to talent alone. She has also put lots of hard work into building her career. During her interview with Popternative, Rhea mentioned that she attended drama school although it’s unclear which institution she attended. In fact, when she auditioned for Heartstopper she was still in drama school.