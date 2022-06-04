You probably haven’t heard of Chelsea Prescott yet, but that’s about to change. Chelsea is a cast member of an upcoming reality series on MTV called Buckhead Shore. As you may have been able to guess from the title, the series is a spin-off of Jersey Shore featuring an entirely new cast of 20something who are based in the Atlanta area. The show promises to have plenty of drama and excitement and Chelsea is excited to be part of it all. Although we’re all going to have to tune in to really find out who she is, we’ve found a little tea that you can enjoy before the show premieres on June 23. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Chelsea Prescott.
1. She Comes From A Diverse Background
While we know that Chelsea is currently based in the Atlanta area, we don’t know if she was born and raised there. What we do know, though, is that she comes from a diverse background. According to her Instagram bio, Chelsea has Jamaican and Bajan roots and she is very proud of them both.
2. Buckhead Shore Is Her First TV Experience
Being a reality TV star probably isn’t something Chelsea always envisioned for herself. From what we can tell, Chelsea doesn’t have any previous TV experience. However, once she gets a taste of what it’s like to be in the entertainment industry she might decide that she wants to take advantage of other opportunities.
3. She’s a Dog Person
If you love dogs then you and Chelsea have something in common. She is a diehard dog person and she takes her role as a pet parent very seriously. While it doesn’t look like her fur baby has its own Instagram profile, she has dedicated an entire highlight section on Instagram to her pup.
4. She Loves Being Near the Water
When the weather is beautiful, you can usually catch Chelsea outside making the most of it. She especially enjoys relaxing by the water whether it be the ocean or a pool. Needless to say, she is serious about making sure that she keeps her body swimsuit ready all year long.
5. She’s A Private Person
Since Chelsea is going to be on a reality TV show, lots of people probably assume that she is the kind of person who likes putting all of her business on display. However, that isn’t the case at all. Based on her social media activity, it’s clear that she likes to keep a lot of the details of her personal life to herself.
6. Her Faith is Important to Her
While we don’t know the specifics of her religious beliefs, it does appear that Chelsea’s faith plays an important role in her life. Her Instagram bio states, “Highly favored & blessed” which is a phrase that is commonly used in the Christian community. There’s no doubt that her faith has played an important role in her life over the years.
7. It’s Unclear What She Does For Work
There are lots of people out there who are wondering what Chelsea does for work. After all, taking a break to film a reality TV show for weeks on end isn’t something that many people would be able to do. Unfortunately, though, we weren’t able to track down any detail on Chelsea’s career.
8. She Loves Fashion
If there’s one thing viewers are going to learn about Chelsea early on, it’s that she has a great sense of style. She loves being able to show who she is through her clothing and she isn’t afraid to experiment with different colors. That said, we’ll probably get to see her serve some great looks throughout the season.
9. She Likes to Travel
Traveling is one of the best ways to make memories, and it’s something that Chelsea really enjoys doing. She has gotten the chance to do a good amount of traveling over the years both in and outside of the United States. Some of the places she’s gone to are Jamaica, Las Vegas, and Mexico. There’s no doubt that she’s going to be doing even more traveling in the future.
10. She’s Done Some Modeling
Although it’s true we don’t know exactly what Chelsea does for work, her Instagram shows that she has some modeling experience and she’s definitely a natural in front of the camera. It doesn’t appear that she has worked with any major brands just yet, but now that she’s on the brink of reality stardom, there’s a good chance that more modeling opportunities will start to present themselves.