Annette Bening is an award-winning American actress from a mixed background. Bening debuted on the big screen in the 1986 TV movie Manhunt for Claude Dallas as Ann Tillman but before her screen debut, she reigned supreme on the stage. Later in the decade, Bening scored a London Film Critics Circle Award for Newcomer of the Year for her role in Valmont (1989) as Marquise de Merteuil.
With a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame awarded to Annette Bening on November 10, 2006, at 6927 Hollywood Boulevard, there is no gainsaying how successful her career has been. Besides, she is still active as an actress with appearances in such projects as Death on the Nile (2022), Nyad (2023), and Poolman (2023). Read on for more fascinating facts about the American Beauty star.
1. Annette Bening Was Born In 1958
Born in Topeka, Kansas, in the United States of America, Annette Bening is an American national. However, she is originally of German and English descent. Bening was born on May 29, 1958, to a church singer and soloist mother – Shirley Katherine (née Ashley) while her father, Arnett Grant Bening worked as a sales training consultant and insurance salesman. The last of four children born to her parents, Bening grew up with an older sister – Jane, and two older brothers Bradley and Byron.
2. She Studied Theatre Arts At San Francisco State University
Though born in Topeka, Kansas, Annette Bening spent most of her early childhood and education in Wichita, Kansas where her family moved to a year after her birth. During her elementary school days, the family relocated again, this time to San Diego, California. She completed her high school education at Patrick Henry High School, San Diego in 1975. Bening majored in Drama in high school where she began honing her skills for her acting career in a school play, performing the lead role in The Sound of Music.
After high school, Annette Bening spent one year working on a charter boat as a cook. She then attended San Diego Mesa College for two years before transferring to San Francisco State University where she was certified with a degree in Theatre Arts. Bening officially launched her career on stage in 1980, performing in different theatres in the 1980s before her screen career began in the mid-80s.
3. Three Of The Films She Appeared In Were Nominated for the Best Picture Oscar
Annette Bening has appeared in at least three films that were nominated for the Best Picture Oscar award. American Beauty (1999) went on to win in the category while bagging numerous awards in different categories. Other films Bening appeared in that were nominated for the Best Picture Oscar are Bugsy (1991) and The Kids Are All Right (2010).
Overall, Annette Bening is known for making the most of her screen time. She has great poise and always delivers top-notch performances on set. Bening’s illustrious career boasts numerous awards, including one BAFTA Award, two Golden Globe Awards, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards among several nominations from the Academy Awards and others. She is also the recipient of many recognitions from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for her performances.
4. Annette Bening Has Been Married To Warren Beatty Since 1992
Annette Bening is married to her Bugsy costar Warren Beatty. The finer details about their dating timeline are not public knowledge but they seemingly met on the job. Among other collaborations, Beatty and Bening starred in the 1991 film Bugsy. Shortly after they wrapped up filming, Bening discovered she was pregnant with Beatty’s child. Subsequently, they married on March 3, 1992, and have remained together to date.
Before Beaty, Annette Bening was married to choreographer James Steven White. They got married on May 26, 1984, but divorced in 1991, barely seven years into the marriage. Bening’s first marriage didn’t produce any kids and White has not married again since the divorce. He now works as the American Conservatory Theatre (ACT) director in San Francisco.
5. Annette Bening Has Four Chidren With Her Second Husband
Annette Bening gave birth to her first child, Kathlyn Elizabeth before she married Beatty. Elizabeth was born on January 8, 1992, but came out as transgender at age 14. Bening’s first child now identifies as Stephen Ira, a social media personality, writer, poet, and filmmaker. Bening’s second child is a daughter named Isabel Beaty born on January 11, 1997. She works as an actress and writer. The second son of the family is Benjamin Beaty who was born on August 23, 1994. Like his parents, Benjamin is also an actor, known for Hail, Caesar! (2016) and UFO (2018). Ella Beatty is the last child born to Bening and Beatty on April 8, 2000, and she is also an actress.
