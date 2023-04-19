5 Interesting Things About American Beauty’s Scott Bakula

Scott Bakula is an American actor best known for his work on television. He was born on October 9, 1954, in St. Louis, Missouri, and began his career as a stage actor before transitioning to film and television. His breakthrough role came in 1989 when he was cast as Dr. Sam Beckett in the science fiction show Quantum Leap.
After Quantum Leap ended in 1993, Bakula went on to feature in shows like Star Trek: Enterprise, NCIS: New Orleans, and Chuck. He was also in movies like American Beauty and Source Code. Altogether, Bakula remains a respected personality in Hollywood, known for his talent and versatility. Here are a few interesting facts about him.
1. Scott Bakula Acted Alongside His Wife in NCIS
It’s not every day Hollywood stars get to act alongside their significant others. However, Scott Bakula got to enjoy this rare privilege in Season 3 of NCIS: New Orleans. The two were portraying an onscreen married couple, making it an even better opportunity. Bakula played Special Agent Dwayne Pride, and his wife, Chelsea Field, played Rita Devereaux.
In an interview with Country Living, the star said, “I love working with her. We’ve worked together a bunch before — she makes me a better actor because she works more intensely and more deeply than I tend to work.” Much like their onscreen personas, the couple dated for a long time before they decided to get hitched. Additionally, they have two children together.
2. Scott Bakula Is An Expert Piano Player
Star Trek icons William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy both kicked off their music careers in the late 1960s. However, Bakula already achieved success as a performer, songwriter, and actor before he became a permanent fixture in Hollywood. Though he never had the opportunity to strum some keys on Star Trek, he’s still known to be a strong piano player.
In fact, he often goes out of his way to incorporate his piano skills into his roles. Case point, in a 2008 episode of Boston Legal, he played the piano and sang Once Upon A Time alongside Shatner. Additionally, he danced and played the piano in a few episodes of Quantum Leap. Even more, he’s played the piano numerous times on NCIS: New Orleans.
3. Scott Bakula Was On The Cover of Playgirl Magazine
Besides his acting and singing, the star has also graced many-a-magazine cover. A popular one is Playgirl magazine. Thanks to his cover, he’s become quite popular among the LGBTQ community. His ever-growing popularity probably also concerns his role in Behind the Candelabra, the high-profile Liberace biopic.
In a conversation with Out Magazine, Bakula discussed his experiences with the LGBTQ community. He stated that acting in those roles has made him garner a diversified fan base and a successful career.
4. Acting Once Put A Strain On Scott Bakula’s Family
Before he was married to Field, Bakula was married to Krista Neumann for 14 years. The star moved to Los Angeles with Neumann and their daughter for the sake of his role on the TV show Quantum Leap. During the 5 years that the show ran, the star spend most of his time on set.
Needless to say, this strained his bond with his wife and daughter — and the star acknowledges this. Even more, he regretted missing his daughter’s formative years. So, it makes sense that the actor went out of his way to ensure it wouldn’t happen when he married Field. He even revealed that he made sure he could have dinner with his family every Wednesday.
5. The Star Values His Privacy
Undoubtedly, Hollywood has its perks… fame, recognition, and financial stability, among others. However, those perks come with a few downsides of their own, more specifically, the lack of privacy. Nevertheless, Bakula likes to keep his private life as private as he can. He rarely grants interviews and tries to avoid putting his family’s business out there.
All in all, there’s not much out there about his personal life when you compare him to other celebrities. The little that’s out there about him is that he’s been married twice and has four adult children. Even more, his daughter, Chelsy Bakula, is looking to follow in his footsteps in the entertainment industry. She even starred in a 1993 episode of Quantum Leap.
