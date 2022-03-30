Christopher Chung is still in the early stages of his acting career, but he’s already working towards making a long-lasting mark. 2022 is shaping up to be his biggest year yet, and his fan base will probably go exponentially within the next several months. Christopher will have a recurring role in an upcoming Apple TV series called Slow Horses. The project has the potential to help take his career to the next level, and he also got to work with some very talented people in the process. On top of that, he has a couple of other projects in the works that are sure to further cement his status as one of the industry’s hottest rising stars. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Christopher Chung.
1. He Was Born in Australia
They say that diversity is the spice of life and it’s something that Christopher is proud to have plenty of. He was born in Australia although his ethnic background is Irish and Chinese. He relocated to the United Kingdom in 2012 where he studied acting before moving once again to the United States and settling in New York City.
2. He Wants to Work with Melissa Joan Hart
Almost every actor has at least one person they would love to work with and Christopher Chung is no exception. In a tweet in February of 2022, Christopher wrote, “Career goal – to do a Christmas Film with @MelissaJoanHart- I’m thinking something set in a Swiss chalet, where I’m a grinchesque hotel manager and she comes to the lodge with her family and reignites my love of Christmas”.
3. He Has Lots of Theater Experience
At this point in his career, Christopher’s on-screen resume isn’t very long. However, that doesn’t mean that he doesn’t have a good amount of acting experience under his belt. He has been involved in quite a few theater productions including Heathers: The Musical and Romeo and Juliet at The Globe Theatre.
4. He’s A Proud Uncle
Christopher comes from a close-knit family and he continues to maintain tight bonds with his loved ones. Although it doesn’t appear that he has any children of his own we do know that he is a very dedicated uncle and that he has at least one niece. Unfortunately, she’s a little too young to understand that her uncle is a star.
5. He Loves Fashion
The fashion and entertainment industries have always had lots of overlap. Like lots of other actors, Christopher enjoys being able to express himself through his clothing and he has a great eye for putting outfits together no matter what the occasion is. One of the things that’s cool about Christopher’s sense of style is the fact that he can pull off any look.
6. He’s Married
Despite the fact that Christopher has been fairly private when it comes to his personal life, we do know that he is happily married. He and his wife, Frances Mayli Mccann, have been married since 2021. Frances is also an actress although most of her work has been done in the theater world.
7. He Enjoys Being Outside
Most of Christopher’s time is spent on sets and in front of cameras. Although he genuinely loves what he does, he also enjoys being able to focus on some of his other interests. Christopher looks forward to any chance he gets to explore the beauty of nature. He enjoys doing things such as swimming and hiking.
8. He Believes In The Importance Of Representation
As an Asian man in the entertainment industry, Christopher knows firsthand how difficult it can be to gain access to certain opportunities. He understands how important it is for people to be able to see themselves represented on screens and on stages and he is supportive of the entertainment industry becoming a more diverse place.
9. He Likes to Stay Active
Christopher’s schedule can get pretty hectic, but he doesn’t let that stop him from making time to take care of himself. Exercise is a part of his routine and he is serious about keeping himself in good shape. Not only does staying fit help him when it comes to the audition process, but working out also has lots of benefits for his mental health.
10. He’s Done Voice Work
Christopher is most widely known for his live-action roles, but he’s also very talented in the voice acting department. As of now, he has done voice work for three video games including Horizon Forbidden West and Total War: Three Kingdoms. It seems very likely that we’ll see him take in more voice projects in the future.