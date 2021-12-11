The Five Best Original Series On Apple TV +

When Apple launched its own streaming service in the fall of 2019, many people were excited to see what kind of content the tech giant would have to offer. Unfortunately, Apple TV + hasn’t come out with very many original projects which has been a disappointment to many people. However, the original shows that are available on the platform are actually pretty solid. Apple has been able to bring in some of the entertainment industry’s biggest names and this has resulted in some great performances. Whether you’re a current Apple TV+ subscriber or someone who is thinking about signing up, don’t let the limited amount of content fool you. Keep reading to see a list of the five best original shows on Apple TV +.
5. Swagger
Swagger is one of Apple TV +’s newest shows, but it might end up being one of the most popular. The series, which focuses on a talented middle school basketball player with future pro potential, is loosely based on the life of NBA superstar Kevin Durant. The series is led by a talented young cast and has a great story. While the show is obviously geared towards people who love sports, you don’t necessarily have to be a basketball fan to enjoy it. The show has a universal appeal that makes it a great watch for the whole family.
4. Truth Be Told
Starring the very talented Octavia Spencer, Truth Be Told follows a true-crime podcaster named Poppy Parnell (Spencer). The series has two seasons so far, and each one focuses on a different case. Poppy’s character was inspired by Sarah Koenig, the woman behind the hit podcast Serial. The show finds a nice balance between focusing on Poppy and the cases and true crime fans will definitely dig this one. If you’ve already seen the show, you’ll be happy to know that it has already been renewed for a third season which will likely air some time in 2022.
3. The Morning Show
The Morning Show was inspired by the book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV and features an incredible cast that includes Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell. The show centers around a successful news anchor named Alex Levy (Aniston) who fights to maintain her position after her co-host is fired due to sexual misconduct allegations.
2. Defending Jacob
Anyone who enjoys shows that keep them guessing until the very end will definitely like Defending Jacob. The show tells the story of a young boy named Jacob (Jaeden Martell) who is accused of murdering one of his classmates. Since Jacob initially seems like a ‘normal’ kid, viewers will have a hard time believing that he could do such a thing. However, as the story unfolds, Jacob’s more sinister side is revealed and it becomes a guessing game as to whether or not he’s guilty or innocent. Since the series is based on a book and the story is basically wrapped up at the end of the first season, it has already been revealed that there won’t be a second season.
1. Ted Lasso
Ted Lasso is arguably the most popular series on Apple TV +, and it’s easy to see why. The show stars Jason Sudeikis as a former college football coach who is hired to coach a soccer team in England. Although he doesn’t really know much about soccer, his passion for coaching is undeniable. The show has gotten lots of reviews since its debut and it currently has a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The show has already been renewed for a third season and it will likely premiere in January of 2022.
Bonus – The Shrink Next Door
Even though this is meant to be a top-five list, I couldn’t finish without mentioning The Shrkink Next Door. As one of the latest shows to hit the platform, The Shrink Next Door is already getting a lot of attention. The show started as a podcast produced by Wondery and is based on the true story of a psychiatrist named Isaac Herschkopf and his relationship with a long-time patient named Marty Markowitz (Will Ferrell). According to an article from Time Magazine, Hershkopf abused his power to take advantage of his patients by doing things like taking over their finances and ostracizing them from loved ones. Paul Rudd’s portrayal of Herschkopf is brilliant and he does a great job of bringing the doctor to life. It’s also nice to see Will Ferrell in a more serious role. Since The Shrink Next Door is technically a miniseries, the chances of another season are highly unlikely.