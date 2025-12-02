Meghan Trainor: 6 Things You Need to Know

As a young singer-songwriter, Meghan Trainor hit the ground running with her debut single All About That Bass. The song didn’t just earn her major recognition, but she sealed a major record deal because of it. Two years later, she won her first Grammy Award for Best New Artist, and her rise to prominence has not slowed down since then. With six studio albums and several other media, Trainor’s journey in the music industry has been an interesting one.
Before the glitz and glam, Meghan Trainor began showing interest in music as a child. Growing up in a supportive home with a background in music helped shape her career from an early stage. Aside from her father, who was a music teacher, she credits Frank Sinatra and Christina Aguilera for influencing her musical style. She has also written songs for renowned artists, including Sabrina Carpenter and Hunter Hayes. Explore some of the most interesting facts about the I Made You Look singer in this piece.
1. Meghan Trainor Began Singing in Church at Age Six
Meghan Trainor showed an early interest in music, following her father’s footsteps in the industry. Born and raised in Nantucket, Massachusetts, the American singer grew up around a music-loving family. Her father was a music teacher who doubled as a church organist. Trainor’s uncle was also involved in music. With encouragement from her family, Trainor began singing in church at the age of six. She also learned how to play musical instruments like the piano, guitar, ukulele, and percussion at an early age.
2. She Wrote Her First Original Song at Age 13
Meghan Trainor made the most of her childhood, taking bold steps to bring her dreams of becoming a pop star to life. By age 11, she was writing songs, mostly arrangements and covers of popular tracks, starting with Frank Loesser’s Heart and Soul (1938). The following years would see her writing more and playing instruments. She also performed in the cover band Island Fusion with her aunt, brother, and father. In her teens, her parents would take her to regional songwriting conventions, and by age 13, she had penned her first original song titled Give Me a Chance.
3. She Studied at Berklee College of Music
Between 2009 and 2010, Meghan Trainor enrolled twice in the Summer Performance Program at Berklee College of Music to hone her music skills. There, she made it to the finals for the songwriting competition. She also attended Nauset Regional High School when her family moved to North Eastham. She graduated from Nauset in 2012 and continued to build her music career. With her resolve to become a recording artist, Trainor tailored her education towards that and learned to play multiple instruments.
4. Before Fame, Meghan Trainor Recorded and Produced Her Compositions in a Home Studio
In her formative years, Trainor learned a lot about music on her own without professional training. She personally recorded her songs with the digital audio workstation software GarageBand before taking her craft to Logic Studio. Trainor’s parents built a home studio, which she used to produce her songs independently. After graduating from high school in 2012, Trainor released her song Who I Wanna Be for digital download in April of the same year.
5. Meghan Trainor’s Hit Single All About That Bass Met Rejection From Several Labels
All About That Bass is the lead single of Meghan Trainor’s debut EP, Title, released under Epic Records on June 30, 2014. Inspired by her early struggles with self-esteem, Trainor co-wrote the song with Grammy-nominated producer Kevin Kadish in November 2013. Eventually, they couldn’t convince any record label to take it up. However, after performing the song for Epic Records chairman L.A. Reid, he signed her 20 minutes later, and the song became an instant hit. All About That Bass went on to earn her a Billboard Music Award for Top Digital Song in 2015. The song also went viral, breaking records and dominating the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks after its release.
6. Meghan Trainor Met Her Husband, Daryl Sabara, at a House Party
Shortly before her rise to fame in 2014, Meghan Trainor met actor Daryl Sabara at a house party in Los Angeles. However, they kept things platonic until July 2016, when their mutual friend Chloë Grace Moretz played the role of a matchmaker, and they began dating. On December 22, 2017, Sabara proposed to Trainor during a trip to Palm Springs with her family as witnesses. The couple exchanged vows in December 2018, on Trainor’s 25th birthday. They are now parents to two boys: Riley (born February 8, 2021) and Barry Bruce (born July 1, 2023).
