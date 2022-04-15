Known for her stylish yet affordable approach to interior design, Lauren Makk has become a true star in the field. Over the course of more than a decade, she has shared her expertise with people all over the world. Her talents have even earned her the opportunity to join the reality TV world. Lauren made her first TV appearance in 2007 on the show Trading Spaces. It quickly became clear that she had a natural ability to light up in front of the camera. Since then, she has appeared in a variety of other shows including her most recent appearance in the Food Network series Bake or Break. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Lauren Makk.
1. She’s Originally From Oklahoma
Lauren was born and raised in Oklahoma and she is very proud of her midwestern roots. When she was 18 years old, she took a leap of faith and relocated to Los Angeles. The move was a huge adjustment at first, but Lauren was determined to stick it out. Although she still lives in the L.A. area, Oklahoma will always have a special place in her heart.
2. She Got Into the Entertainment Industry Thanks to Craigslist
Lauren’s journey to the entertainment industry started in a very interesting way. When asked how she got the opportunity to be on TV, Lauren told The LA Fashion, “I actually answered a Craigslist ad! I was designing for a lead model home merchandising firm in L.A., and as the real estate bubble began to pop in late 2005, I turned to Craigslist to see what other design opportunities there were for me. That’s how I ended up auditioning and eventually landing “Trading Spaces.”
3. She Supports LGBTQ+ Rights
LGBTQ+ rights are an issue that has been at the forefront for many years. As debates over who is entitled to what continues to rage on, Lauren has made it clear which side she stands on. In 2021, she retweeted a message from president Joe Biden which supported rights for the trans community.
4. She Loves Theater
The fact that Lauren ended up in the entertainment industry probably isn’t much of a surprise to those who really know her. In an Instagram post, she wrote, “Here’s a fun fact: I love the theater…I have always loved the stage. There’s something about the sound of your shoes hitting that hollow wood floor, those bright lights blinding you from the audience, and the sound of applause as you emphatically (and probably badly, in my case) finish belting those last words of the grande finale. It’s such a joyful experience…”
5. She’s an AKA
Lauren’s career in interior design is something that she has been working towards for years. After high school, she went on to attend California State University, Northridge where she earned a bachelor’s degree in interior design. While there, she also joined Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. As one of the Divine 9, AKA is one of the most well-known Black Greek letter organizations.
6. She Likes to Travel
Just because interior design is Lauren’s thing doesn’t mean that she doesn’t like to get out and explore. She enjoys traveling and it’s something she’s been fortunate to do a lot of over the years. Based on her Instagram profile, it’s clear that she loves visiting places with warm weather and beautiful beaches.
7. She Fell In Love with Interior Design in Middle School
Lauren’s interest in interior design started when she was in seventh grade although she probably didn’t recognize it at the time. Lauren told The Oklahoman, “I knew when I painted my bedroom turquoise, I had a flair for interior design”. These days, she has come a very long way from painting her bedroom.
8. She Likes Fashion
Interior design isn’t the only way that Lauren likes to set her sense of style show. She also has a great eye for fashion and a knack for putting outfits together. Any time you see Lauren working on a project, you can bet that she’s going to look her best while doing it.
9. Family Is Important to Her
Work may seem like the most important thing in Lauren’s life, but the truth is that nothing means more to her than family. She was raised in a close family and she has great relationships with her loved ones. She is also happily married and she and her husband have two children together.
10. She Isn’t Afraid to Get A Little Political
There are lots of people who shy away from letting their political opinions be known to the public, but Lauren isn’t one of them. While she certainly isn’t the most political public figure out there, she isn’t shy about letting people know which side of the fence she’s on.