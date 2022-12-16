What is Sheree Whitfield’s Net Worth in 2022?

Who is Sheree Whitfield? If you’re an avid fan of reality television, you already know the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, but maybe not as well as you think. Whitfield has been part of the television world for years, and she keeps making changes to her resume, including other television shows, new men, and new business ventures. Sheree Whitfield’s net worth as of 2022 is $800,000, and her fans want to know how she earned her money.
Sheree Whitfield’s Life
Whitfield is already in her 50s, but you wouldn’t know it by looking at her. She takes excellent care of herself, and it shows. She was born on January 2, 1970, in Cleveland, Ohio. However, her life took her out of Ohio, and she moved to Atlanta, where she became famous as a Real Housewife. Her time as a reality star in this franchise left her with a lot of drama. However, she got into fights with her castmates, made new friends, ventured into some business opportunities, and found a new love in her life.
Becoming Sheree Whitfield
She was born Sheree Fuller in Ohio, but she met Bob Whitfield in her 20s. He played for the NFL and was most notably part of the Atlanta Falcons football team. They got married in 2000, but they’d been living together and raising their kids for a long time. They welcomed their first child in 1996 and their second in 1999. Their marriage, however, did not last. They were together for a long time, but they were only married for seven years when they filed for divorce. She wasn’t married when she was approached to become part of the RHOA franchise, but she was well-known in Atlanta. She’d been married to one of the city’s most famous NFL players for years and was friendly with some essential people. She became a reality star in 2008 with the RHOA.
She’s a Fan Favorite on RHOA
She didn’t stick around for the entire series but was brought back following her earlier departure. The reason for this is her sheer popularity. Fans love Sheree Whitfield, and the show knew this. They knew they needed to bring her back to make fans happy, so they did. However, she went through a very public divorce, which initially took a toll on her. She also went through a when the world discovered that she was not only the mother to two kids with her ex-husband but to a daughter from much earlier. Sheree Whitfield was a teenage mother, and that was a fact she tried to keep from the world. She was not proud of that, and it was difficult for her to deal with that becoming a well-known fact on national television.
How Did Sheree Whitfield Earn her Net Worth?
Sheree Whitfield’s net worth in 2022 is $800k, earned through her work as a reality star. She’s got a few other things going on, but most of her net worth comes from her show earnings. In the beginning, she earned just over a half-million dollars a season. That was increased to around $800k per season the more she appeared. By the time she was part of her final season, she was earning more than $1 million per season of RHOA.
She’s also earning money from the book she published. She is the author of a book titled, “Wives, Fiancees, and Side-Chicks of Hotlanta,” and it’s considered fictional. We suspect, however, that it might be derived from some things she knows and witnesses and that it’s turned to fiction. They do say to write what you know, do they not? In addition to being an author and a reality star, she’s also a jewelry designer and a fashion designer with her clothing line.
Sheree Whitfield is Dating Again
Though she is no longer married, she is a woman who has a new man in her life. It was reported in the summer of 2022 that Sheree Whitfield is dating Martell Holt. He’s part of the Love & Marriage: Huntsville cast, and it’s been reported they met through a mutual friend. They are not defining their romance just yet, but they are in a place where they call themselves friends who are hanging out. So while she’s working on being a mom and a business owner doing her own thing, she’s also working on moving on in her personal life. Suitable for Sheree Whitfield. She deserves to find happiness and a good place in her personal life after going through what she went through with her ex.