10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mac Brandt

When Mac Brandt was born, there’s a good chance he didn’t know he’d one day be famous for being a prison guard. To be clear, he’s not a prison guard in real life – but he plays one on television. He’s most famous for her role as Mack Andrews from the hit show “Prison Break,” and his fans still remember the work he did there. Right now, he is someone the world knows well for his many famous roles, but it seems his fans don’t know him much as a person – and we think it’s time to change that.
1. He is from Chicago
He was born and raised in the Chicago area. We don’t know how old he is, though. What we do assume is that he was born in or around 1980 based on the fact that he graduated high school in 1998. That math would add up unless he’s some sort of child genius who graduated early.
2. He Was Involved
During his four years as a high school student, Mac Brandt was an involved student. He was not only a good student, he was also the President of his student government. He also played football, and that all rings for us as the kind of stuff he would do based on who he appears to be as a person.
3. He’s Been in Everything
The really cool thing about Brandt is that he’s been in just about everything on television. He may not be a lead actor in most of what he’s been doing thus far, but he has been in absolutely everything from Grey’s Anatomy to FBI to NCIS to Hot in Cleveland to The Mentalist to Entourage, and literally every single thing in between.
4. He Jokes About His Many Guest Roles
On his own Twitter page, he pokes fun at himself in a self-deprecating manner. But, it’s still true. His biography reads, “That guy in that thing you watched,” and it rings true for us. He is that guy in that thing we all just watched because you can turn on any show that’s ever been on television, and there he is. Well, not entirely, but this is a statement not too far from the truth.
5. He is Verified
He’s a blue checkmark kind of actor on the gram. He’s got approximately 11k followers on his social media account, and he has great engagement. Many of his posts seem to average around 900 likes per, and that is a huge engagement ratio based on his number of followers.
6. He Promotes His Work
If you are curious about what Brandt shares online, it’s mostly his work. Some behind-the-scene looks at what he is doing right now, some things that he is proud of, and the many works he’s been involved in. He is an actor proud of the work that he is doing, and he is not afraid to share that with the world.
7. He’s Disappointed in Elected Officials
In a January 2, 2021 Instagram photo, he shares that the very first place he had a meal when he moved to LA to pursue his dreams is closed down. The place is no longer open, likely due to covid issues in LA and the fact that California has dragged on their mandates, their lockdowns, and their disruption of life for years longer than other places that are currently thriving, and he’s disappointed. He also mentions, “sadly, they’ll be more of this because the leadership on all levels are incapable of making decisions,” which appears to be the overwhelming feeling of disappointment in most Californians.
8. He’s Relatively Private
When he is online, he is not sharing anything personal. No one knows if he is married, dating, if he has kids, if he is close to his mom, or if he likes to ride his bike, swim, or do anything at all entertaining when he is not working. He’s just that private, and that is not a negative thing.
9. He is Opinionated
One thing Brandt is, however, is opinionated. He’s not shy about sharing his feelings, his thoughts, his political viewpoints, and anything else. He says what is on his mind, and he’s not at all worried if you like it.
10. He’s Not Afraid to Share his Thoughts
Whether they are controversial or not, he is a man who is happy to share his thoughts, the articles he feels are important to him, and the things he believes in online. He’s open to discussing things he feels matter, and he doesn’t feel that he should have to censor himself online by keeping his feelings to himself.