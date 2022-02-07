Kim Engelbrecht was born and raised in South Africa, but her work as an actress has allowed her to become known to people all over the world. Kim may not have the longest acting resume with just 20 on-screen credits to date, but she has been magical in every role she’s been a part of. Most people will know her best from being in shows like Reyka and The Flash. Soon, however, the HBO series Raised By Wolves will also be on the list of Kim’s most widely known roles. She has joined the show for its second season and many fans will probably agree that she’s a great addition to the cast. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Kim Engelbrecht.
1. She Started Acting As A Child
We weren’t able to find any specific information on what inspired Kim to get into acting in the first place, but we do know that she started her journey at a young age. She got her first major acting opportunity in 1994 when she was cast in a movie called Sarahsarà. Kim was just 12 years old at the time. Her next on-screen appearance came four years later with a TV series called Isidingo.
2. Her Sister Also Works in the Entertainment Industry
Kim doesn’t come from a family with a history in the entertainment industry, but she isn’t the only person in her family to take that path. Her sister, Jodee Butler, is a well-known radio host as well as a producer. According to her Twitter profile, Jodee is also an actress.
3. She Enjoys Showing Love to Her Fans
Kim has put in lots of hard work to get where she is today, but she knows that all of her accomplishments wouldn’t have been possible without the support of her fans. She is thankful for everyone who has shown her love during her journey and she often repays it by sharing fan art on social media.
4. She Loves to Travel
Being an actress has done much more than give Kim a way to express herself. It has also allowed her to see more of the world than she probably could’ve imagined. Over the years, she has gotten to visit lots of beautiful places and she always looks forward to having new experiences. No matter where she travels, though, South Africa will always be her home.
5. She Participated in Blackout Tuesday
Kim isn’t as outspoken about her views as some other people in the entertainment industry, but she’s still made it clear where she stands. On June 2, 2020, Kim participated in an online protest called Blackout Tuesday which was designed to allow people to show their solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.
6. She Has A Great Sense of Style
Kim may not have any experience working in the fashion industry, but she certainly looks like she does. She loves expressing herself through fashion and she has a great eye for putting together the best outfits. She isn’t afraid to switch things up and experiment with different colors and patterns.
7. She Enjoys Her Privacy
Even after being in the entertainment industry for more than 25 years, Kim has never been the kind of actress who likes to put her whole life on display for the world to see. Instead, she has chosen to take a more private approach and she likes to keep the focus on her acting.
8. It’s Unclear If She Has Formal Acting Training
The path to becoming an actor looks different for everybody. Some choose to study acting in college while others prefer to jump straight into the audition process. Unfortunately, we aren’t sure which side Kim is on. We weren’t able to find any information to suggest that Kim went through a drama program or has had any other kind of formal training.
9. She Learned A Lot By Working With Iain Glen
Kim has worked with some incredible people in her career and Iain Glen is among them. Kim told The Plumist, “Iain taught me about working hard and loving every moment. After we had wrapped up shooting on his final night of the production, he spoke to me about the enjoyment of working.”
10. She Enjoys Doing Research
Getting into character is one of the most difficult parts of the acting process and research can be very helpful. As someone who enjoys learning new things, Kim likes the process of researching things that have to do with the characters she plays. This allows her to bring a much more authentic approach to bringing those characters to life.