Jamal Roberts is the American Idol Season 23 Winner: 7 Facts You Need To Know

by

Jamal Roberts didn’t just win the 2025 American Idol crown; he captured many hearts with his pleasant voice and amiable personality. Roberts, who performed Mary Jane by Rick James at his audition, stood out in the American Idol season 23. Winning the prestigious title has introduced him to a new level of fame, with a growing fan base across various social media platforms. Roberts has been leveraging his fame to grow his career.

Before he became an icon on American Idol, Jamal Roberts appeared as a contestant on BET’s Sunday Best. The charismatic performer has been singing since he was able to talk and aspires to take his music career to the next level. However, his journey to becoming a music star has not been a straightforward one. Though he finally emerged victorious on American Idol season 23, this is not Roberts’ first attempt as a contestant on the show. Keep reading for more revealing facts about the 2025 American Idol.

1. Jamal Roberts is From Mississippi

@_iam_jamal_roberts_

winner @officialjamalroberts brought the SOUL to GMA this morning americanidol . . #americanidol TheNext|dol #JamalRoberts #3days 💯💯💯#doubletap #reels #instareels #tiktok #viral #simplicity #eyes #content #contentcreator #fyp #jamalroberts

♬ original sound – Jamal Roberts

The 2025 American Idol winner was born on November 6, 1997, in Meridian, Mississippi, in the United States. He also grew up in the city, raised in a close-knit family. Roberts comes from strong religious roots that influenced his singing talent as a child. His maternal grandfather was a bishop, while his paternal grandfather was a deacon, and both played a crucial role in his upbringing.

2. He Began Singing at Two Years Old

Jamal Roberts was two years old when his singing talent became obvious. His grandparents discovered his voice at a young age and encouraged him to develop his craft. As a toddler, Roberts was singing in the church choir. In an interview with Billboard, Roberts shared how he played the drums and sang in his church choir in his formative years. He also worked as an usher in the church. The singer participated in and won many singing competitions while in school.

3. Jamal Roberts Taught Physical Education in an Elementary School Before Idol

Jamal Roberts

Before the world knew him as a singer, Jamal Roberts was a physical education teacher at Crestwood Elementary School in Mississippi. His interest in education was piqued by some major role models in his life who were educators. According to the singer, he was a handful in school, but his teachers and principals never gave up on him. Roberts is now more focused on pursuing his professional music career and may not return to the education sector.

4. He Has Made Three Attempts on American Idol

American Idol Season 23 winner

While he had a successful run in 2025, this is not Jamal Roberts’ first time on American Idol. After his first audition, he got mixed reactions from the judges, who told him he was too young. He was also advised to seek vocal training. The second time he auditioned, Roberts was asked to sing another song, but he only prepared one. As such, American Idol season 23 was his third attempt, and he won. He performed his new single Heal at the American Idol 2025 grand finale.

5. Jamal Roberts Set a Record as the First Black Man to Win the Idol Contest in 22 Years

Jamal Roberts on American Idol season 23

With 26 million votes, Jamal Roberts didn’t just win the American Idol competition but broke a few records. He got more than double the previous votes in the preceding finale. Also, since Ruben Studdard won the prestigious reality singing competition in 2003, no Black man has won the title until 2025. As such, Roberts became a cultural phenomenon with his victory.

6. He Has Been Open About His Relationship Status

https://www.tiktok.com/@_iam_jamal_roberts_/video/7516240406116568366

While he has a family of his own, Jamal Roberts has made it clear that he is not married. However, he appears to be in a committed relationship with someone he is not ready to share with the world. Despite criticisms about having children outside wedlock, Roberts doesn’t shy away from admitting his relationship status.

7. He is a Devoted Father to Three Daughters

Jamal Roberts and his daughters

Jamal Roberts began his third American Idol journey as a father to two girls, Harmoni and Lyrik. Just days before he performed with the Top 8 on the competition, Roberts and his partner welcomed their third daughter named Gianna Grace. The American Idol winner shares a close bond with his daughters, as seen on his social media pages. Harmoni and Lyrik have attended public events with him, and they supported him during the singing contest.

Banks Onuoha
Banks Onuoha
More from this Author

Banks Onuoha is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience across various niches but her passion lies in the entertainment industry. An avid reader and storyteller, she loves to binge on movies and TV shows to ultimately share her views and TVOvermind provides the perfect platform for that. When Banks is not binge-watching a movie or TV series, she's probably cooking up a storm.

Related Posts
8 Things You Didn’t Know About Tomb Raider’s Angelina Jolie
3 min read
Jun, 13, 2023
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tiffany Pham
3 min read
Dec, 16, 2021
7 Things You Didn’t Know About The Lost Boys’ Jami Gertz
3 min read
Apr, 2, 2023
The Life and Times of River Rose Blackstock
3 min read
Sep, 13, 2023
Unveiling Charlie Puth’s Dating History: From Selena Gomez to Brooke Sansone
3 min read
Sep, 24, 2023
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jonathan Roumie
3 min read
Jun, 2, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.