Jamal Roberts is the American Idol Season 23 Winner: 7 Facts You Need To Know

Jamal Roberts didn’t just win the 2025 American Idol crown; he captured many hearts with his pleasant voice and amiable personality. Roberts, who performed Mary Jane by Rick James at his audition, stood out in the American Idol season 23. Winning the prestigious title has introduced him to a new level of fame, with a growing fan base across various social media platforms. Roberts has been leveraging his fame to grow his career.
Before he became an icon on American Idol, Jamal Roberts appeared as a contestant on BET’s Sunday Best. The charismatic performer has been singing since he was able to talk and aspires to take his music career to the next level. However, his journey to becoming a music star has not been a straightforward one. Though he finally emerged victorious on American Idol season 23, this is not Roberts’ first attempt as a contestant on the show. Keep reading for more revealing facts about the 2025 American Idol.
1. Jamal Roberts is From Mississippi
The 2025 American Idol winner was born on November 6, 1997, in Meridian, Mississippi, in the United States. He also grew up in the city, raised in a close-knit family. Roberts comes from strong religious roots that influenced his singing talent as a child. His maternal grandfather was a bishop, while his paternal grandfather was a deacon, and both played a crucial role in his upbringing.
2. He Began Singing at Two Years Old
Jamal Roberts was two years old when his singing talent became obvious. His grandparents discovered his voice at a young age and encouraged him to develop his craft. As a toddler, Roberts was singing in the church choir. In an interview with Billboard, Roberts shared how he played the drums and sang in his church choir in his formative years. He also worked as an usher in the church. The singer participated in and won many singing competitions while in school.
3. Jamal Roberts Taught Physical Education in an Elementary School Before Idol
Before the world knew him as a singer, Jamal Roberts was a physical education teacher at Crestwood Elementary School in Mississippi. His interest in education was piqued by some major role models in his life who were educators. According to the singer, he was a handful in school, but his teachers and principals never gave up on him. Roberts is now more focused on pursuing his professional music career and may not return to the education sector.
4. He Has Made Three Attempts on American Idol
While he had a successful run in 2025, this is not Jamal Roberts’ first time on American Idol. After his first audition, he got mixed reactions from the judges, who told him he was too young. He was also advised to seek vocal training. The second time he auditioned, Roberts was asked to sing another song, but he only prepared one. As such, American Idol season 23 was his third attempt, and he won. He performed his new single Heal at the American Idol 2025 grand finale.
5. Jamal Roberts Set a Record as the First Black Man to Win the Idol Contest in 22 Years
With 26 million votes, Jamal Roberts didn’t just win the American Idol competition but broke a few records. He got more than double the previous votes in the preceding finale. Also, since Ruben Studdard won the prestigious reality singing competition in 2003, no Black man has won the title until 2025. As such, Roberts became a cultural phenomenon with his victory.
6. He Has Been Open About His Relationship Status
While he has a family of his own, Jamal Roberts has made it clear that he is not married. However, he appears to be in a committed relationship with someone he is not ready to share with the world. Despite criticisms about having children outside wedlock, Roberts doesn’t shy away from admitting his relationship status.
7. He is a Devoted Father to Three Daughters
Jamal Roberts began his third American Idol journey as a father to two girls, Harmoni and Lyrik. Just days before he performed with the Top 8 on the competition, Roberts and his partner welcomed their third daughter named Gianna Grace. The American Idol winner shares a close bond with his daughters, as seen on his social media pages. Harmoni and Lyrik have attended public events with him, and they supported him during the singing contest.
