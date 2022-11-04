Kelly Marcel Is Confirmed As The Director Of Venom 3

The final chapter of Venom is upon us. Admittedly, Venom’s involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home was disappointing, given the fact that he was essentially in the end credits scene. However, given how crowded that feature was, it was probably for the best to keep the anti-hero out of the latest Spider-Man saga. Back in June, it was confirmed by Hardy that the script for the third and final installment of Venom was complete. Thus far, the exact plot of Venom 3 has remained a secret, though that will change once the film gets closer to its release date.
Now, Deadline has reported that Kelly Marcel will helm the upcoming spin-off. Marcel has actually been with the franchise from the beginning as the writer as she’s penned both Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and according to the report, both Hardy and Marcel see eye-to-eye on the direction of the series. As previously stated, there’s no word on what the final installment will focus on, as everything has been kept quiet so far. Could Spider-Man show up in Venom 3? Of course, that depends on whether Tom Holland actually signs another contract, but it would make perfect sense for Venom and Spider-Man to finally clash in the final feature.
Given Holland’s status, it’s highly unlikely that’s the direction they’ll be going, but anything is possible in the world of filmmaking. In terms of Marcel, the writer doesn’t have any directing credits under her belt, though she’ll also be helming another feature, Ferryman, according to IMDB. The writer has also done Saving Mr. Banks and Terra Nora (the canceled Fox series), so she has some good credits in her name. Obviously, this news depends on whether you enjoyed the last two Venom features. There’s no denying the success of the Spider-Man spin-off despite its divisive nature; The first film made over $800 million worldwide, with Let There Be Carnage collecting over $500 million. Though the dropoff is noticeable, Venom: Let There Be Carnage came out when the coronavirus pandemic was still high, so it’s still an impressive number despite the $300 million difference from its predecessor.
In an interview with Vulture, Marcel explained her process of working with Hardy, “We hash out the idea together and outline the film. Then the dialogue is me. I take the script and go away and write all the words. Then, once the script’s written I come back to Tom and he will then perform the scenes for me as Eddie and Venom and I can see what’s working.”
At this moment, there isn’t a set production date for the film, as Venom 3 is still in the early stages. It should be very interesting to see how Marcel directs the final chapter of Venom. Understandably, it can be nerve-racking to hear that she’ll be stepping into the director’s chair for only the first time in her career. However, names like Ben Affleck, Jordan Peele, and even Olivia Wilde came out the gate swinging with strong first-time features, so it’s not impossible for Marcel to do the same.
Hopefully, the latest saga between Venom and Brock isn’t more of the bromance/odd couple spectrum that dominated the first two films. There’s nothing wrong with playing off the different personalities of both Venom and Eddie Brock, but the series has felt more like a comedy because this is the primary nature of the films thus far. Nevertheless, how the Venom saga concludes is intriguing. Without Spider-Man in the mix (this isn’t confirmed, just speculation due to Tom Holland not signing a contract with Sony yet), what more can be explored with Eddie Brock and the titular anti-hero? We’ll surely find out.