Hey Pandas, What’s One Thing You Want To Make Clear About Depression? (Closed)

What’s one thing you want to make clear about self-harm or depression?
#1
telling someone to just be happy is the stupidest thing you could tell a depressed person
#2
it doesn’t matter how many cuts, how deep they are, or what you did it with. self harm is self harm.
#3
Depression is real and just because you can’t see what’s wrong doesn’t delegitimize or minimize it. And if you are considering acting on the impulse, please just think, it’s an impulse only, tomorrow could be the best day of your life, the universe would be forever changed. You are more important than you think. And reaching for help is strong, courageous, and badass. Be a badass! Reach out. I can’t speak for others so. A busted up old lady like me is still search for why I am and here and took the path I did. Maybe it’s you. So …. Again … be the badass. Reach out.
#4
It’s not just being sad so don’t say you’re depressed when you’re just not feeling it one day. Not trying to invalidate your feels and s**t but it is not the same
#5
People with depression are not insane. They can’t control what and how they feel. Self-harm or suicide attempt is not something someone should make fun of. It’s not their choice to be depressed. Sadly people in my town think depression is something funny. The closest person I know almost lost her life because of how the school treat her. One teacher even said to her that she’s just insane.
#6
It is not the same thing as anxiety. They are similar but it is NOT the same thing. I have depression and when I tell anyone about my “attempt”… they just say “same”. It doesn’t make me feel better. I want to work it out with someone who is going through the same thing.
#7
Being depressed can be a good thing. It helps you see the world in all of its aspects – not just the good parts. Embrace that there is bad sometimes to help you embrace the good even more!
Also, it can be caused by chemical imbalances, so never be afraid to seek the help of a professional to provide therapy and/or pharmaceutical help…
(free advice from someone with more issues than National Geographic)
#8
It’s not something to be proud of and it is something you can overcome without medicine.
#9
For me depression was like a dark cloud around me, kinda blocking my vision. I acted completely fine, but on the insides I felt nothing. The clouds would keep out the emotions other than numb
#10
You are not alone!
#11
Depression is not a joke and it isn’t as easy as just saying “oh I’m going to stop being sad” and you are cured. It is horrible to experience and having people say stuff like ” I’m so depressed” when they are feeling slightly sad for a minute makes it so much worse. People who experience depression arent lazy. Acting like they are lazy makes it worse. Friends and family of depressed people, Please be there for them no matter how hard it feels. I promise you they are trying. Having a person to be their support changes so much
#12
trust me when I say this but it gets better I promise. I have depression and it was really bad 2 months ago. Just keep hanging in there!
#13
Everyone experiences it. Some people are just better at the facade than others. I always get compliments about how confident I am, but I let them know my confidence is something I put on in public. When I’m at home and alone with my thoughts, I’m just as insecure as everyone else.
#14
It’s real and nothing to be ashamed of.
#15
It’s always there. I can have a fantastic day and still be depressed. It’s almost like a weighted blanket. There’s days the weight isn’t that heavy, it’s still there all the time but lighter some days. Other days? It weighs a thousand pounds. No matter how much I struggle I can’t barely claw my way out from under it just to breath. It’s a low breathy voice in my ear telling me terrible things about myself. Telling me how I’m filthy, how I don’t deserve where I’m at. It’s insidious because it knows all of my weaknesses and exploits them. What’s the point?
I’ve spent so long learning how to manage it. How to work with it. How to work around it. How to accept it. Acceptance helped a lot. Acceptance that it’s okay to be not okay. I realized a long time ago it’s not going anywhere, once I accepted that it gave me a starting place to start taking some of it’s power from me. Do I still have times where I can’t manage to get anything done? Yes. I spiraled two years ago and it took me a year to dig myself out of it again. Therapy helps. A support system thar understands helps. I help, I may be depressed but I’m also stubborn as a mule. Medication helps too, at least for me.
#16
It’s not a choice.
