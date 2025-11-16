Giant Hyper-Realistic 3D Tiger Billboard Appears In World’s Biggest Metropolises, Mesmerizes The Passersby

Samsung Electronics is launching a new campaign called “Tiger in the City” that showcases its advanced low-light smartphone photography capabilities. Who is the star of the campaign, you might ask? Well, it’s a mighty tiger, known for its incredible night vision and vivid coloring!
Samsung’s campaign features stunning 3D billboards in five of the world’s largest metropolises—New York, Dubai, London, Kuala Lumpur, and lastly Seoul.
In their recent article, Samsung states, “By channeling the image of the tiger, Samsung is also embracing its own innovative past following over a decade of refusing to play it safe and driving the mobile innovations that shape our world.”
More info: news.samsung.com | twitter.com | youtube.com | Facebook | Instagram
Recently, a hyper-realistic 3D tiger has appeared on billboards of New York, Dubai, London, Kuala Lumpur, and even Seoul
Image credits: samsung
Image credits: samsung
The campaign was launched by Samsung Electronics and is called “Tiger in the City”
Image credits: samsung
Image credits: samsung
The 4K 3D moving image showcases Samsung’s new advanced low-light smartphone photography capabilities
Image credits: samsung
Image credits: samsung
The mighty tiger went viral on the internet as people were quite fascinated by the unusual sight out in the streets of the world’s largest metropolises
Image credits: samsung
Image credits: samsung
The 3D display ties in nicely with 2022’s Lunar New Year as we finally approached the year of the tiger
Image credits: samsung
Image credits: samsung
Before the tiger breaks out of the glass, the display also asks the viewer if they are “Ready to break the rules?”
Image credits: samsung
Image credits: samsung
Lastly, here’s the video campaign in more detail and motion as it features the animal breaking out of its glass enclosure
Image credits: samsung
Follow Us