Hey Pandas, Who Is Your Favorite Lesser Known Artist Or Band ? (Closed)

I dont know if this is exactly lesser known but Florence+ the machines
I guess the not so mainstream bands I like are (there’s a list I got):
Sirenia (I’m not sure how well-known they are outside of the symphonic, goth metal crowd. They’re not the most popular band but I love their songs. There’s been quite a few of the main female vocalists come and go. So, much of their albums have a different vibe. Their newest singer has a power voice.)
Delerium (Almost everyone has heard their collab song with Sarah McLachlan, ‘Silence’ but I don’t hear many people know how many albums Delerium has, alone, and what other music they got.)
Blackmore’s Night (If you’re still into Bardcore you’ll love these guys.)
Emilie Autumn ( A Victorian industrial genre band of the vocalist’s name. She’s got an unique voice with a heavy, industrial metal, classical fusion sound.)
NF. I love his music more people should know about him. (He is growing a lot though).
lana del rey
He’s probably a lot more well known in Japan because he’s a J-pop/J-rock artist Idrk which he is, maybe both. But Eve is my favorite artist in general rn because I’m totally going through a j-pop/j-rock phase. I seriously don’t know why this guy isn’t more well known because I love him! His music is great and the lyrics (if you take the time to learn them) are so poetic but his music videos are absolute FIRE I’m so obsessed with the art style. My favorite song of his is Dramaturgy the lyrics make me cry so hard tho because as a theater kid and a seriously depressed human it’s the perfect combination of theater related figurative language and depressing lyrics that are way too relatable. If you guys watch anime you’ve probably heard one of his songs in an intro
Well, pretty well every band I listen to……
But my favorite would have to be Japanese gothic rock band Eleanor…. I doubt many people in Japan know of them, certainly not in the rest of the world…… I don’t care, I freaking love them and prefer to keep them to myself, anyway!
I can’t choose just ONE. But i do have to say, i’m a big Walk Off The Earth fan! I actually got to do a Meet And Greet with them in New York. Also i really like Girl In Red and The Symposium. (pls check out their music sometime :D!)
you guessed it….NOAHFINNCE lol, also Addison Grace
John Michael Howell.
He has a really fun style and I feel like he’s extremely underrated.
Josh Ritter.
Orla grtland atm
Lovejoy
my favorite has to Hayd or BoyWithUke. Hayd is less known then boywithuke but Hayd i think is the better artist. Hayd does more soft calm songs ( his msot famous is Head in the clouds). BoyWithUke , like his naem says, mainly incorporates ukelele in his songs ( most famous is toxic )
Dazey and the Scouts, GRLwood, Mother Mother
Custard, an Australian band
tv girl
pearl jam [this is just for my age group, no one my age knows them]
gretel hanlyn
jack stauber
ROAR
bis
Blue Oyster Cult is somewhat well known but mostly just from Dont Fear the Reaper and not many people actually listen to them
jack stauber, miracle musical, tally hall.
Orla Gartland atm
Jupiter Sunrise! Not even sure if this counts because a) they disbanded when I was like 2 and b) the only reason I know them is because my cousin was in it, but their music is petty good
I bet none of my faves are well known
Cg5
The Stupendium
Dan bull
Dheausta
Dagames
Apangrypiggy
Fandroid
Don’t judge me I’m wierd
They’re definitely not lesser known, but none of my classmates or friends are also fans of GWAR. Any other Scumdog pandas here?
