Person Online Asks Moms What Their Reactions Would Be If Their Husbands Wanted To Do A Paternity Test And Gets These 31 Answers

It’s no secret that much, if not everything, in this world is built on trust. We trust the state in the field of its functions, we trust teachers in the field of education for our kids, we trust our business partners… after all, in God we trust.
And without trust, there can be no successful and effective relationship, whether it is a long-term marriage or you and your significant other have just begun to share one roof over your heads. And all the more unexpected for a mother may be a request or demand to do a paternity test for their common children. So Bored Panda has put together a compilation of reactions from various women in this viral Reddit thread for you.
#1
I would be totally fine with it because he was standing there beside me at each adoption. The real problem is if the test came back and they ARE his.
#2
I wouldn’t care as I know I didn’t cheat.
However, I would expect a long conversation about where this idea came from, who/what has been influencing him to undermine our marriage and trust. Whatever, or whomever it is, has 100% got to go.
Then I would ask for couples therapy. Someone doesn’t go from family man to “those kids might not be mine” overnight. Someone/something has been chipping away at our marriage. The positive DNA results will just be a bandaid over the rot that will spread if not addressed.
#3
Our kid looks so similar to my husband that her face unlocks his phone.
Sure, do the test.
#4
Do the ancestry one, then he can also see if HIS dad is really his dad. Since he’s curious.
#5
If a man feels the needs to to prove his kids are his with a DNA test, then he’s fully admitting he fundamentally doesn’t trust his wife. If you don’t trust your wife, don’t f*****g have kids with her.
#6
I wouldn’t be opposed to the actual request because I have nothing to hide.
But the fact that he felt the need to ask 100% indicates his lack of trust in the marriage and that is the bigger issue that I would be seriously concerned about.
#7
Cuz there’s no way for the woman to test every other child in the world to make sure they also aren’t his.
#8
I’ve offered it to my bf for our one and only child to shut up all the naysayers in his family who were telling him it wasn’t his. And he said me offering is even more suspicious than not offering. Which idk how the f**k that makes any sense but whatever dude. The kid is yours. Do it or don’t. Idc.
#9
I would def be offended and assume that meant he didn’t trust me. But then I’d suggest I take the test if he let’s me go through his phone. Like, if he’s paranoid that’s gonna make me paranoid. If he’s got cheating on his mind then maybe he’s the one cheating. And then I’d never be able to relax wondering if somethings going on. So to ease everyone’s worries, we’d both show each other our phones, messages,etc. And do the test.
#10
28F here. I wouldn’t mind at all. Do you know how many men get f****d over because of women who just want the money or security from that man? Men have no other peace of mind other than your words, and it can ruin their lives if it isnt theirs. I’d do it just to set his mind at ease, and have a frank and open conversation as to why he felt that he had to get the test done. The outcome of that conversation determines what happens next, but I believe it’s a completely fair request.
#11
I’m a man, but that seems incredibly insulting. Granted, my kids look just like me, so it’s easy for me to have that stance.
#12
I would not care, my husband found out late in life that he has a different biological father due to DNA testing and it crushed him. I would understand that the test has more to do with that circumstance than his trust in me. That being said, even after going through everything with his dad, he never tested our kids but I told him multiple times to go for it and I’d be totally fine!
#13
Probably gonna get downvoted but no I wouldn’t. If that gives him the assurance he needs then let’s do the test. Also, the possibility of accidental baby switching- I’d take the DNA test too just to make sure.
#14
I just ask my wife this …she said “I will rip your balls off and feed them to you if you want that damn test ”
So ya they care
#15
Yes as that’s suggesting I’ve been unfaithful
#16
If you have this kind of distrust in your relationship, time to rethink it.
#17
It should be standard with every birth. No one trapped by false paternity or insulted by insinuations of cheating.
#18
Currently pregnant and not married to my partner of 2+ years.
If he wanted a test, as long as he was respectful and not accusatory in asking, I would have absolutely no issues.
As it stands, we’re getting a paternity test regardless because we want our baby to have dual citizenship and his country wants proof this baby is his (Understandably)
#19
Personally? Damn straight, because it implies that he doubts me, my fundamental character, and the relationship and family we’ve built together. That said, in cases where a relationship has been through infidelity and conflict, I can understand that a question of parentage needs to be resolved – for the sake of parents *and* children.
#20
I wouldn’t care. Our relationship is over, he can’t possibly disrespect me anymore than he already has.
#21
At this point, 30+ years and all kids are adults now and never ever having this convo,
Go for it! Knowing it’s a total and absolute waste of money.
Although I’d probably ask to do something like a 23 and me for all of us, this way we’ll get all the ancestry in addition to the bio relationship.
( kind of curious if all the kids ancestry would be exactly alike)
Two birds, one stone.
#22
I honestly wouldn’t care. I feel like as a lady, I automatically have all the reassurance that baby is mine cause I grew it duh. For a dude though you don’t have that, and people DO lie, even if they say they love you.
#23
It should be normalized until the courts stop forcing men to pay child support for other men’s kids. Why should we men feel ashamed for wanting security? There are way too many instances where women have other men’s kids and lie about it.
#24
I think our kids who are mostly grown would be just as mad and hurt as me.
#25
I wouldn’t care.
If he didn’t trust me, he would go get it without asking me. Simple as that.
I would probably just ask if I can help him find a reliable test. Then I’d ask if there was anything or anyone specific he was worried about or if it was just a general fear thing. If he’s worried about something specific, I’d want to address it for the betterment of the relationship, not because I don’t believe he trusts me. Sometimes it’s not what the partner did or said, it’s what someone else claims the partner did or said, or even what someone else wants to do with the partner and I can totally respect having a seed of doubt from something like that. It’s the whole “I trust you, but I don’t trust them” concept. But again, if he just didn’t trust me, he wouldn’t ask me, he would just get the test done behind my back.
#26
I wouldn’t care. In fact, if I had a child I’d do the test for myself. I have this nightmare scenario in my head, that my child is switched in a hospital. I’d do this for my peace of mind.
#27
It should be standard practice at birth to remove the “wHaT uDoNT TRUST me?!” Let the hospital be the bad guy sorry it’s standard procedure.
#28
My blood boils every time I hear a horror story about a dna test so I wouldn’t have a problem with it at all as long as he’s not a d**k or accusatory about it. A little peace of mind never hurt anyone, and there is such a thing as trust but verify. I fail to see how it’s any different from asking for a prenup.
#29
I don’t know about for regular relationships, but it should be something to consider for divorced and child support when infidelity is suspected
#30
No problem whatsoever. I get to know my daughter is mine because duh. If my husband asked for a test absolutely I am 100% on board. He has every right to know for sure. My only stipulation would be he get a few tests from different labs. This is for the same reason I got multiple pregnancy tests from different companies. I never trust a one and done result. Sometimes you get false results. (Also I seriously thought I had a thyroid issue because reasons and didn’t believe I was pregnant 🤣)
As a pool technician I do this also with water samples I test. I always test twice. That may seem overboard but as I work around pools open to the public at large it’s for safety reasons.
The only reason I wouldn’t allow someone to take her DNA is if they want to clone her. Wait until she is an adult and ask for her consent.
#31
I would be upset at the request and do a DNA test contingent on couples therapy.
