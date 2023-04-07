Home
The Lincoln Lawyer Season 1’s Biggest Book Change Was The Verdict

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 1’s Biggest Book Change Was The Verdict

2 mins ago
The Lincoln Lawyer Season 1’s Biggest Book Change Was The Verdict
Home
The Lincoln Lawyer Season 1’s Biggest Book Change Was The Verdict

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 1’s Biggest Book Change Was The Verdict

2 mins ago

The Lincoln Lawyer is the first book in the Mickey Haller series written by Michael Connelly, but skipping the first book wasn’t even the biggest book change from the television series adaptation. The Lincoln Lawyer season 1 adapted book two, The Brass Verdict. The Lincoln Lawyer season 1 closely followed the book, but there were some subtle differences here and there.

The Lincoln Lawyer season 1 altered the way the character of Micky Haller is portrayed. The Lincoln Lawyer season 1 paints Mickey Haller in a different light than the books do as it skips the version of Haller from the first book, who is seen as more financially motivated than he was in the first book. However, it was the verdict itself in The Lincoln Lawyer season 1 that was the biggest change from the book adaptation than anything.

The Brass Verdict Comes Earlier In The Book

The Lincoln Lawyer season 1

In The Brass Verdict, Mickey Haller is no longer as motivated by money, but is motivated by the challenge of being an attorney who is a “defender of the damned.” While he hopes that his client is innocent, he discovers that he is in fact guilty and has no remorse whatsoever for killing another person. Haller struggles with this in the book, especially as his client is eager to be seen as innocent in the court of public opinion, as well as in the actual courtroom.

In The Lincoln Lawyer season 1, Haller does not know his client is guilty of the murder until after the verdict is handed down. The television series does not follow the internal moral struggle that Haller is feeling. As a result, The Lincoln Lawyer season 1 does not portray Mickey Haller as a man who is struggling with his own moral compass while defending an obviously guilty client.

Why Netflix Was Right To Change The Lincoln Lawyer Season 1 Story

The Lincoln Lawyer season 1

In the books, Mickey Haller is not motivated by the same things that motivate him in The Lincoln Lawyer season 1. Changing the timing of the verdict in the television series helps viewers see Mickey Haller as a man who believes that he is doing the right thing and feels betrayed when he learns the truth after his client is found not guilty.

The moral dilemma in the book of The Brass Verdict shows Mickey Haller quitting his job as a criminal defense attorney, which leaves a major plot hole as it’s not well explained why he returns. However, Changing The Lincoln Lawyer season 1 story allows the television series to avoid dealing with the plot hole left in the books. Mickey Haller does have to deal with his own conscience, but not until after the verdict is handed in. This makes it easier for him to do his job, and it eliminates Haller’s decision to leave law. The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 skips from book two to book four, which also allows the inconsistencies in Mickey Haller’s personality to steer clear of television.

Thanks for reading! How would you rate this article?

Click on a star to rate it!

0 / 5. 0

Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)

Let us improve this post!

Read next:

Related Posts
Shameless - Can I Have a Mother
Shameless 2.06 “Can I Have A Mother” Review – Granny Goodness!
February 13, 2012
“The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On:” Season 1, Episode 6 Recap
April 14, 2022
Schitt's Creek
Is Schitt’s Creek Going to See a Season 7?
April 10, 2020
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Building off the Grid
January 20, 2019
Aquarius
Aquarius Season 1 Episode 8 Review: “Sick City”
July 10, 2015
Who Are Maya Hawke’s Parents?
August 30, 2022
The 100
The 100 Season Finale Review: The Race Against “Praimfaya”
May 24, 2017
Black Mirror’s White Christmas Is One of Its Best Outings
December 18, 2014
Belgian Psychological Thriller Series “Tabula Rasa” Goes Global on Netflix
March 16, 2018
Is The Show Total Bellas Fake?
December 14, 2020
Five “Killing Eve” Fan Theories That Seem Very Convincing
April 12, 2019
Check Out The Trailer for The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse
November 13, 2020

About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

After studying business in college, Tiffany embarked upon a career she never dreamed of. She became a stay-at-home mom and writer with her own blog. Her writing gained recognition and since 2009, she's written for sites such as What to Expect, Where'd My Sanity Go, and dozens more. She collaborated with the NFL, CDC, and Heads Up Football Program in 2012 and 2013. Her writing has allowed her to visit NYC for Fashion Week events since 2015, and she's worked with clients in almost every field, from dentistry to law and family to entertainment. Tiffany and her husband are the proud parents of four children in her free time.