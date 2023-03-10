Home
Why Didn’t The Lincoln Lawyer Series Adapt The First Book?

Why Didn’t The Lincoln Lawyer Series Adapt The First Book?

1 min ago
Why Didn’t The Lincoln Lawyer Series Adapt The First Book?
Home
Why Didn’t The Lincoln Lawyer Series Adapt The First Book?

Why Didn’t The Lincoln Lawyer Series Adapt The First Book?

1 min ago

Published in 2005, The Lincoln Lawyer is a book that follows the story of Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), a defense attorney who specializes in helping criminals escape conviction. Netflix’s TV adaptation of The Lincoln Lawyer captivated viewers while also noticeably ignoring the plot of the first book in the series by Michael Connelly.

Season 1 of the TV show is based on the second book in series called “The Brass Verdict”. What’s interesting is that the plot and story of the first book are not mentioned in The Lincoln Lawyer series. While definitely a curious choice, there is a good reason Netflix chose to skip right to The Lincoln Lawyer’s second book to begin season 1.

The Lincoln Lawyer’s First Book Was Already Adapted

The Lincoln Lawyer first book

Put simply, The Lincoln Lawyer, which is also the title of Connelly’s first book in the series, had already been adapted for the screen. Matthew McConaughey stars in the 2011 film of the same name. With the story already on the big screen, Netflix was not looking to retell a story that had already been told to critical acclaim.

McConaughey’s version of The Lincoln Lawyer is dramatic and heavy, while the series takes a significantly more light-hearted approach. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo’s Lincoln Lawyer is down on himself and at a low point in his life in The Lincoln Lawyer Season 1, but he works diligently to get back on track throughout the season. The series focuses on criminal defense attorney, Mikey Haller, and his belief that everyone should get a fair trial. A point of commendation is the fact the series did not try overshadow the McConaughey version of the character.

Book 1 Of The Lincoln Lawyer Would Be Hard To Watch

The Lincoln Lawyer on Netflix

In addition to The Lincoln Lawyer being adapted into a movie in 2011, the first book would be difficult to watch unfold on television. The first book in the series is heavily focused on the sex trade and prominently features a sexual assault. It would be difficult to watch on television, and adapting this plot into a light-hearted version of the show would not have worked well.

Some storylines are too complex for people to endure, and sexual assault is one of those storylines. In Season 1 of The Lincoln Lawyer, the Netflix series breaks down one case into ten episodes. As such, adapting the first book would mean playing out a sexual assault for that long which could prove difficult and disturbing for many viewers. Combined with the fact that The Lincoln Lawyer on Netflix is working to separate itself from the movie adaptation of the first book, starting with book two. “The Brass Verdict“, was the right decision.

READ NEXT: Meet The Cast of The Lincoln Lawyer

Thanks for reading! How would you rate this article?

Click on a star to rate it!

/ 5.

Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)

Let us improve this post!

Related Posts
Donald Trump is Actually Looking into Pardoning Joe Exotic
April 12, 2020
Cad Bane Makes His Live-Action Debut In The Book of Boba Fett
February 4, 2022
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Change On the Fly Recap
May 16, 2021
Is the Show My Lottery Dream Home Fake?
January 11, 2021
Five Of Hailey Dunphy’s Blonde Moments On “Modern Family”
December 17, 2021
Because You Definitely Want Your Own Poke Ball Terrariums
March 10, 2017

About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

After studying business in college, Tiffany embarked upon a career she never dreamed of. She became a stay-at-home mom and writer with her own blog. Her writing gained recognition and since 2009, she's written for sites such as What to Expect, Where'd My Sanity Go, and dozens more. She collaborated with the NFL, CDC, and Heads Up Football Program in 2012 and 2013. Her writing has allowed her to visit NYC for Fashion Week events since 2015, and she's worked with clients in almost every field, from dentistry to law and family to entertainment. Tiffany and her husband are the proud parents of four children in her free time.

Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.