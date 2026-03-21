“How Strong Is Your Willpower?”: 28 Questions That Measure Your Daily Urge Control

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Most days are full of small choices. You want to work, and somehow a funny video appears. You tell yourself no snacks today, but the cookies in the kitchen look especially good. Some days, sticking to the plan is easy. Other days… not so much.

This quiz looks at 28 everyday situations like these to see how you usually handle temptations and little urges. There are no right or wrong answers – just choose honestly.

Once you’re done, you’ll see which kind of urge controller you tend to be.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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