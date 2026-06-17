“Can You Solve Them All?”: 15 Math Puzzles That Are Trickier Than They First Seem

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How good are you at numerical reasoning? We have assembled a collection of tricky math riddles and number puzzles to find out exactly that. Instead of memorizing complex formulas, it’s time to put your brain to the test with hidden patterns and apply critical thinking to solve clever problems.

In this tricky math quiz, you will face 15 number puzzles designed to test your logical deduction skills. While some questions seem straightforward, others are intentionally misleading to test your focus. Find the hidden clues, spot the numerical patterns, and try to reach the perfect score!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

“Can You Solve Them All?”: 15 Math Puzzles That Are Trickier Than They First Seem

Image credits: Keira Burton

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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