Sydney Sweeney Plays An Adult Star: “Can She Do Anything Without Taking Off Her Clothes?”

Sydney Sweeney’s Euphoria character is about to cross an entirely new line.
After years of uncertainty, Euphoria is back with its third season, set to release in April this year.
The season’s first official trailer gave a glimpse of the provocative storyline of Sydney’s character, making some people wonder, “Can she do anything without taking off her clothes?”
As Euphoria makes its big return to HBO Max, the trailer for the much-awaited season was released this week and generated plenty of buzz.
Fans particularly took notice of Sydney’s character, Cassie Howard, being barely dressed in her scenes.
Set five years after the characters left high school, the new season finds Cassie in her early years of adulthood, with a new side hustle of creating content as an O***Fans model.
The trailer shows her fiancé, Nate (played by Jacob Elordi), walking in on her in the middle of making an adult video.
The new season’s story is set five years after the characters left high school
“I was just making content,” Sydney’s character bashfully says while wearing a bunny-tail cosplay outfit.
Nate is heard addressing her profession in one scene, saying: “I work all day and my bride-to-be is spread-eagled on the internet.”
Fans had strong reactions to the new developments in Cassie’s character arc, with one saying, “Maybe I’ll start watching the show now.”
“Just Sydney playing herself again,” one quipped, while another wrote, “Maybe the writers knew their assignments.”
Other comments were critical of the storyline and said Sydney has “one personality trait. One.”
“This is sickening. She should’ve declined the role,” read a comment online
“Sydney Sweeney needs to free herself from purposeful objectification,” one said.
Another wrote, “Euphoria season 3 trailer just came out, and of course Sydney Sweeney is on O***Fans. I’m so sick of her.”
“LOL, Euphoria about to have a new male audience out of nowhere,” said another.
While Cassie is living in the suburbs with Nate, the show’s lead character, Rue (played by Zendaya), is entangled in a web with dealers of illicit substances.
Euphoria creator and showrunner Sam Levinson spoke about the story’s jump from season 2 to season 3.
“I promise that it will be an unforgettable night,” Sam said about a scene involving Cassie and Nate
“Five years felt like a natural place because if they’d gone to college, they’d be out of college at that time,” he said about where the story picks up from.
“We basically pick up Rue south of the border in Mexico, in debt to Laurie [Martha Kelly], trying to come up with some very innovative ways to pay it off,” he told Variety in December.
“Cassie is living in the suburbs with Nate, they’re engaged, and she’s very addicted to social media and envious of what appears to be the big lives that all of her high school classmates are living at this point in time,” Sam said.
He said he believes the new season would be their “best season yet” and confirmed that fans would see Cassie and Nate get married.
“I promise that it will be an unforgettable night,” he added.
Sydney has previously spoken about people seeing her as a s*x symbol
Sydney spoke about the new season of Euphoria and how the wrapping up the shoot felt like a “bittersweet moment.”
“I’m kind of terrified for how emotional it’s gonna be. It’s been such a journey,” she said on the red carpet during Variety’s 2025 Power of Women in October.
“It’s been my entire twenties,” she added. “They’ve been my family and friends for so long. I’ve been forever grateful for all of them.”
For Variety’s Power of Women cover story published in October, she addressed how some viewers were increasingly seeing her as a “s*x symbol.”
“I play a lot of very divisive characters, and I think that a lot of people think they know me, but they don’t,” he said.
“So when people think, ‘Ah, she’s a s*x symbol,’ or ‘She’s leaning into that,’ I’m like, ‘No, I just feel good, and I’m doing it for myself, and I feel strong,’” she continued.
The Christy actress said she hoped to inspire other women to be “confident” and “flaunt what they got and feel good.”
“You shouldn’t have to apologize or hide or cover up in any room,” she added.
“The director knew what he was doing,” one commented on Cassie Howard’s storyline
