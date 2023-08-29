TV audiences have some of the funniest TV shows to binge on Netflix in 2023. While audiences bade farewell to older comedy shows, Netflix made available several new and original shows to take their place. With an ever-growing list of TV shows on Netflix, it can be confusing to know where to get started.
Besides the more popular TV shows, there are several underrated ones that are often missed. The list will take into account some funniest Netflix shows with high ratings that often fly under the radar. To help with a list of binge-worthy shows, here are the top 10 hilarious Netflix shows in 2023.
Survival of the Thickest
Watch On: Netflix
Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 90%
A good way to get started is with one of Netflix’s original comedy-drama series, Survival of the Thickest. The show was released on July 23, 2003, with season 1 having only 8 episodes. The series stars stand-up comedian and actress Michelle Buteau as its lead character and co-creator. The show revolves around a plus-sized stylist who thought she had the perfect man and relationship. After catching him cheating, she becomes a 38-year-old single black woman. She navigates through building her career, self-esteem, and relationships.
Human Resources
Watch On: Netflix
Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 73%
TV audiences that love adult animated sitcoms would find Human Resources a beautiful piece of entertainment. The show is a direct spin-off of Netflix’s animated coming-of-age sitcom Big Mouth. Human Resources incorporates workplace and blue comedy. It revolves around Big Mouth monsters being assigned as emotions and feelings to adult humans. With only 2 seasons comprising 20 episodes, it’s a binge-worthy animation to watch. Some of its voice cast include Aidy Bryant, Randall Park, and Keke Palmer.
That ’90s Show
Watch On: Netflix
Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 71%
That ’90s Show premiered on Netflix on January 19, 2023, and has its second season greenlit for production. That ’90s Show is a sequel to That ’70s Show and is set in the summer of 1995. It follows Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) as she spends summer with her grandparents Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith). For audiences of That ’70s Show, the show is set 15 years after the events of that show. That ’90s Show has only 10 episodes in season 1.
Santa Clarita Diet
Watch On: Netflix
Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 93%
Although it’s been four years since the show’s finale, Santa Clarita Diet remains one of Netflix’s funniest original TV shows. It starred Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant, Liv Hewson, and Skyler Gisondo. It follows the lives of a real estate family whose normal lives change when the wife (Drew Barrymore) discovers she is a vampire. For better or worse, the family sticks together as they accommodate her insatiable thirst for human flesh. Santa Clarita Diet has 3 seasons with 30 episodes.
Wednesday
Watch On: Netflix
Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 85%
Wednesday is based on the character Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family. The series perfectly blends comedy horror, supernatural, and coming-of-age genres. With only 8 episodes in its released season 1, now’s a good time to play catch-up before season 2 premieres. The show cast Jenna Ortega as the titular character Wednesday.
Beef
Watch On: Netflix
Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 86%
Korean director Lee Sung Jin delivers a comedy-drama series that’ll keep TV audiences glued to their seats and screens. Two strangers’ lives are changed when their paths cross in what began as road rage. They soon discover a “healthy” way to channel their anger, anxiety, and frustrations on each other. The series was released on April 6, 2023, with only 10 episodes. Steven Yeun and Ali Wong play the lead roles in the series. Beef is a blend of black comedy, psychological drama, tragicomedy, and thriller.
Master of None
Watch On: Netflix
Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 71%
Master of None originally aired from November 6, 2015, to May 23, 2021. However, the series is still available on Netflix for comedy TV audiences who missed out. The 3-season, 25-episode series is a romantic comedy-drama with Aziz Ansari as its co-creator and lead cast. However, season 3 starred Lena Waithe in the lead role. Despite its 71% rating by Rotten Tomatoes audiences, Master of None enjoys an average 94% rating on its Tomatometer.
Cunk on Earth
Watch On: Netflix
Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 85%
Although the Audience Score is 85%, Cunk on Earth is rated 100% on Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer. It is a mockumentary that centers around an ill-informed investigative reporter who interviews real experts in various fields on subjects about world history. A significant part of the series’ success comes from its star reporter, Diane Morgan, who plays Philomena Cunk. Her deadpan delivery of questions to her unsuspecting guests makes the series an all-round entertaining experience. It’s an easy binge-watchable series, as it has only 5 episodes.
Murderville
Watch On: Netflix
Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 78%
Murderville is a Netflix comedic murder-mystery series. It combines surreal humor, procedural crime, and mystery comedy. Think of it as a whodunnit but with a heavy dose of improv comedy. It premiered on February 3, 2022, and only has 7 episodes. It stars Will Arnett, who brings different celebrity guests in each episode. They try to solve a murder mystery by deciding who the suspect who committed the crime is. The celebrity guest is fired if they inaccurately guess the wrong suspect.
Sex Education
Watch On: Netflix
Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 92%
Sex Education is one of Netflix’s most-streamed original series. It premiered on January 11, 2019, and has 4 seasons. Sex Education is a British teen sex comedy-drama that discusses sex through the lives of its characters. Most of the series is set in the fictional Moordale Secondary School and brings to light several sexual subjects as discussed by students, parents, and the school’s staff. Sex Education is one of the Netflix Shows that’s hilarious, entertaining, and educational.