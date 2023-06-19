Will Arnett, born on May 4, 1970, has starred in multiple projects in his acting career of two decades. The actor is known for his role in the Netflix series Arrested Development as Gob Bluth. Additionally, his appearance in BoJack Horseman also exhibits his remarkable acting skills. However, Arnett’s career as an actor isn’t just confined to the small screen. He has contributed to several big-screen projects as an actor, voice artist, comedian, and producer — one of which is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, starring Megan Fox and Stephen Amell.
While every movie performance is a testament to Arnett’s incredible skills, we’ve picked up some of the best movies of Will Arnett that are loved by both his critics and fans alike. Whether you are a fan of animated adventures or comedic monologues, this list is enough to serve your appetite. Prepare for a remarkable cinematic journey of laughter and wit as we explore the eight best movies of Will Arnett.
1. Monsters Vs. Aliens
Although Will Arnett is in many live-action movies, the actor is no stranger to animated projects. As a matter of fact, most of his famous movie performances are from animated films. Monsters Vs. Aliens is one such project. The story revolves around a woman named Susan who gets hit by a meteorite on her wedding day. The outer space magical meteorite turns Susan into a giant that intrigues the interest of government officials. She is taken to a top-secret prison facility where the monsters are kept as prisoners. While everyone fears them for their scary form, they are the only ones to be called later in the film when robots start invading the Earth.
2. Horton Hears A Who!
Horton Hears A Who! is another animated project of Will Arnett that the public absolutely loved. This comedic animated movie revolves around the tale of an elephant named Horton. While going through his jungle, Horton sees a piece of dust that turns out to be a little city of Whoville. Even though Horton is unable to see them with his eyes, he can definitely hear the creatures. He sets up to help the tiny residents despite the other animal thinking he’s going crazy. This 2008 computer-animated movie perfectly exemplifies Arnett’s voice acting skills.
3. Despicable Me
Despicable Me is the movie that led to a whole new franchise in the film industry. This 2010 animated comedic project is about a supervillain named Gru. The character hopes to shrink the moon and steal it as a symbol of his greatest heist. But for that purpose, Gru had to learn the tactics of parenthood by adopting three little girls. Arnet performs in the film as Mr. Perkins, the President of the Bank of Evil. Mr. Perkins is the father of up-and-coming villain, Vector, who is the biggest nemesis of Gru.
4. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
The Lego Movie 2 is a sequel to the previous Lego project that turned out to be as good as the previous one. In the story plot, Bricksburg residents suffer at the hands of Duplo characters and watch their world become an apocalyptic wasteland. Will Arnett plays a relatively interesting role in the movie. The actor voiced Batman and stole the show with his perfect personification of the character.
5. Teen Titans Go! To The Movies
After dominating the cartoon universe, The Teen Titans Go! animated series finally got its own film in 2018. The movie also brought in great reviews from the audience thanks to its solid humor and perfect cast. The film starts as the lead character, Robin, starts to get jealous of all the other heroes getting their movies. He takes the gang to Hollywood for this purpose but ends up fighting Deathstroke – a supervillain voiced by Will Arnett.
6. The Lego Batman Movie
Before voicing in The Lego Movie sequel, Arnett performed in his own 2017 Batman spin-off. The Lego Batman Movie tells the tale of Batman’s attempts to put an end to Joker’s evil plans. The character gets the help of Robin and Alfred to deal with Joker’s latest schemes. Thanks to the film’s positive reception, a sequel is set to be released in 2023. It is said that Will Arnett’s son Abel Arnett also contributed some additional voices in The Lego Batman Movie (2017), which makes the whole prospect even more interesting.
7. Ratatouille
Ratatouille is another one of the highest-rated films by Will Arnett. The movie is about a rat who is a natural-born chef and a garbage boy that works in a famous restaurant. They shake hands and start working in the restaurant mutually for their own good. However, things go sideways when the secret is revealed to the head chef. Arnett voices a German sous chef in the movie named Horst, who is frequently seen working in the kitchen.
8. The Lego Movie
The Lego Movie is one of the projects that finished its theatrical run with great fame and appraisal. The movie is about an ordinary construction worker who is accidentally prophesied to be special. After the prophecy, he must figure out how to save the world from the evil Lord Business. Batman is the lead character in the movie which Will Arnett voices. Will Arnett has some big projects under his name. The seven times Emmy Awards nominee doesn’t need an introduction and The Lego Movie, like all of his aforementioned eight films, shows the versatility and perfection of Will Arnett in voice-over and acting.