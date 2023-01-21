Despicable Me 2: Meet the Voice Cast

The success of Despicable Me 2 was a record-breaker for Universal Pictures. It became the studio’s most profitable film since its 101 years of operation. The film’s characters and the screenplay were critically acclaimed, bringing in a whopping $970 million at the box office on a $76 million budget.
Among the incredible characters in the movie, the minions are a hilarious bunch. They crept into our minds and have become one of the most influential animated characters in modern times. The first movie in 2010 birthed what will go on to become the highest-grossing animated film franchise in movie history.
The franchise has grossed over $4.4 billion globally and is still counting. While we look forward to a future sequel, Despicable Me 4, to be released in 2024, here’s a look at the voice cast of its first sequel, Despicable Me 2.
Gru (Steve Carell)
When Life Magazine recognized the actor as “America’s Funniest Man,” they sure were not wrong. Steve Carell is undoubtedly one of the funniest comedians in Hollywood today. Carell provides the voice-over for Gru.
Gru goes from being a proud supervillain to a father or three adopted daughters—Margo, Edith, and Agnes. Life as a dad suits him, and he decides he will not be burdened with the task of playing hero or villain again. However, with the world counting on him, he joins the Anti-Villain League to stop El Macho from destroying the world.
Lucy Wilde (Kristen Wiig)
Kristen Wiig provides the voice-over for Lucy Wilde, an agent of the Anti-Villain League. She crosses paths with Gru when she comes to his house to recruit him to help save the world. Not one to go without a fight, Lucy has to drag Gru to the agency forcibly.
Lucy works with Gru and his minions to try to find the mutagen thief. She eventually becomes Gru’s love interest. 147 dates later, she marries Gru and becomes a mother to his adopted daughters.
Eduardo Pérez/El Macho (Benjamin Bratt)
Before Benjamin Bratt was brought in to provide voice-over for El Macho, Al Pacino had already started recording lines. However, creative differences saw him leave for Benjamin Bratt. Bratt was excellent in his delivery.
Eduardo Pérez seems like your everyday Mexican who owns a Mexican restaurant, Salsa & Salsa. When Gru is brought in to investigate the theft, he’s quite suspicious of Eduardo Pérez. Although thrown off his trail, Gru’s suspicion turns true when Pérez is confirmed to be El Macho.
El Macho steals the PX-41 serum and intends to use it to have his army of mind-controlled minions take over the world. Gru and Lucy work together to stop him.
Dr. Nefario (Russell Brand)
Russell Brand reprises his role as the voice cast for Dr. Nefario. It’s easy to hear Russell Brand’s British accent in the character. Dr. Nefario is Gru’s partner-in-crime with a hearing impairment. When Gru decides to become good, Dr. Nefario gets bored and decides to become a villain again.
Luckily for him, El Macho had an open slot for an evil mind. However, when he discovers El Macho’s plans of turning Minions into mind-controlled monsters, he switches allegiance and works with Gru again.
Silas Ramsbottom (Steve Coogan)
Steve Coogan does the voice-over for Silas Ramsbottom. Ramsbottom is the Director of the Anti-Villain League. The Minions laughed at his surname the first time he introduced himself to Gru. As head of the agency, Lucy reports directly to him.
Margo (Miranda Cosgrove)
Miranda Cosgrove voices Margo, the eldest of Gru’s adopted daughters. Long gone are the days when she didn’t trust Gru. Now, like many teenage girls, she’s interested in boys, much to the shock of Gru. To ensure he keeps her protected, Gru freezes any boy who breaks her heart.
Edith (Dana Gaier)
Edith is Gru’s adopted middle child. She’s more excited to enjoy the benefits of being adopted by a wealthy Gru. She’s got more of a tomboyish nature. She chooses to learn martial arts rather than do girly stuff.
Agnes (Elsie Fisher)
Agnes is Gru’s youngest adopted child. As the baby of the house, she was more open to trusting Gru. She’s yet to be bothered about boys like her older sister Margo or care for possessions like Agnes. Instead, her innocence makes her more endearing.
