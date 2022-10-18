Everything We Know About the Upcoming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Since the release of Black Panther in 2018, fans have been asking for a sequel. With 14 Academy Awards nominations under its belt, including being the first superhero film to receive a Best Picture nomination, and six wins, the cultural impact of Black Panther cannot be overstated.
Now finally, the highly anticipated sequel is on its way! Marvel first dropped the sequel announcement back in October 2018. Since then, both the cast and the crew have been dropping numerous hints to tease fans about what they can expect for the next installment of the kingdom of Wakanda.
Of course, this sequel will be very different from the first film, especially after the death of Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer in August 2020. The filmmakers have announced that they will not be recasting or digitally recreating the character of T’Challa. However, since the title of Black Panther is given to whoever is named the protector of Wakanda, the big question now is: who will our next Black Panther be?
To prepare for the sequel, we break down everything that we know about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever so far.
When Will the Sequel Come Out?
The film is said to be in theaters on November 11, 2022, completing Phase Four of the MCU.
Who Will Be Part of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Cast?
Several actors from the first film will be rejoining the cast including Danai Gurira and Florence Kasumba as Dora Milaje leader Okoye and member Ayo, Letitia Wright as Princess Shuri, Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda, Winston Duke as warrior leader M’Baku and Lupita Nyong’o as “war dog” spy Nakia.
A new character also makes its way to the screen. Tenoch Huerta will be making his MCU debut as Namor, the underwater kingdom Talocan’s powerful ruler who clashes with the Wakandans over his plan for preventing a global threat.
Other new actors also join the cast including Alex Livinalli as Attuma, Michaela Coel as Aneka, Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, and Mabel Cadena as Namora.
Fans can also expect the return of Martin Freeman as Everett Ross. Michael B. Jordan, who was the villainous Erik Killmonger in the previous film, said that he was open to rejoining the cast, even when his character is perceived as dead.
However, Daniel Kaluuya will not be returning for the sequel after he had been cast as the star in Nope, Jordan Peele’s new film. He further clarified that he shares no bad blood with the franchise and is, in fact, looking forward to seeing how the sequel will pay tribute to Boseman.
Who Is Taking over as the New Black Panther?
One thing that fans have been dying to know is who will become our new Black Panther. In the trailer that was released, there is a shot of a female Black Panther suit. Fans have been speculating that T’Challa’s genius sister, Shuri, will take over the mantle after his death. However, there is yet to be a confirmation.
It’s also impossible to rule out Okoye, Ramonda, and Nakia or the possibility that multiple characters will be wearing the suit.
How Will the Movie Handle the Death of Chadwick Boseman?
It’s not revealed to fans yet. However, Kevin Feige, Marvel president, has implied that the movie will be honoring him in some way. He described in an interview for Variety in June 2021 how it has clearly been emotional for them without Boseman. But he further explained that everyone is pumped to be able to bring the world of Wakanda back to the fans and the public in a way that would make Boseman proud.
In an interview with ET, Bassett expressed how things “shifted and changed” after the death of Boseman. She went on to say that thanks to the masterful storytelling of director Ryan Coogler and screenwriter Joe Robert Cole, they were able to find a way back into the world in a way that honors Boseman and hopefully satisfying for the fans.
What is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever about?
Fans are given a first look at the direct aftermath of the five-year “blip” in the universe and how the kingdom of Wakanda copes with the loss of its King. The death of T’Challa also leaves the kingdom without its Black Panther, leaving them seemingly vulnerable in the eyes of other nations.
According to the official synopsis of the film, we will be witnessing Princess Shuri M’Baku, Queen Ramonda, Okoye, and the Dora Milaje as they fight against world powers trying to intervene after King T’Challa’s death. They are then alerted to a global threat by Namor, king of a nation hidden underwater, as well as his disturbing plan to prevent it. With the help of Everett Ross and the War Dog Nakia, the Wakandans all join together to forge a new path for their kingdom.