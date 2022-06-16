Shaniqua Okwok is relatively new to the world of professional acting, but she’s managed to accomplish a lot in a short window of time. Since making her on-screen debut in 2018, she has consistently been working towards bigger and better opportunities. She got a big break in 2021 when she was cast in the TV series Wolfe. At the moment, however, it’s unclear if the show will be coming back for another season. Although Shaniqua has yet to make an on-screen appearance in 2022, we know she is working hard and we’re looking forward to seeing much more of her in the future. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Shaniqua Okwok.
1. She Comes from a Diverse Background
Shaniqua was born and raised in London, and it appears that she still lives there. However, her family’s roots extend far beyond the UK. Her mother is Ugandan and her father is Jamaican. Shaniqua is very proud of all of the cultures that have come together to make her who she is.
2. She Is a Formally Trained Actress
Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find the specific story of how Shaniqua got into acting, but we do know that she has put lots of time and energy into strengthening her skills. She attended The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama where she earned a bachelor’s degree in acting.
3. She Loves Fashion
As an actress, it goes without saying that self-expression is something that Shaniqua holds in very high regard However, acting isn’t the only way she likes to let that side of herself show. She also has a great sense of style and she loves sharing her personality through her fashion choices. Shaniqua isn’t afraid to get creative and experiment with different colors and styles.
4. She Wanted to Be A Stock Broker
Being an actress wasn’t always at the top of Shaniqua’s priority list. According to an article from Standard, Shaniqua’s dream was to go to school to study economics so that she could become a stock broker. Even though her path ended up being something completely different, things have still turned out well for her.
5. She Likes Her Privacy
Being in the entertainment industry can make it somewhat difficult to lead a private life. However, Shaniqua has managed to maintain a pretty high level of privacy throughout her career. She doesn’t like to share a lot of personal information and prefers to keep all of the attention on her career. There’s always a chance that she may decide to open up more as her career continues to grow.
6. She Has Theater Experience
Over the last few years, Shaniqua has focused most of her time and energy on landing on-screen roles, but like lots of other talented actors, she will always love the stage. She has been a part of several theater productions over the years including Instructions for Correct Assembly.
7. She is Squeamish
There are some people who simply can’t tolerate the sight of blood and other fluids, and Shaniqua is one of them. Unfortunately, however, this is a fear she’s had to face in her work as an actress – especially in the TV series Wolfe. While talking to Standard, she said, “In real life, I am so squeamish, I can’t do blood, I can’t do any of that”.
8. She Isn’t Afraid to Speak Her Mind
Speaking out about important issues isn’t always easy, especially for people in the spotlight. However, Shaniqua is the kind of person who doesn’t shy away from talking about the things that are important to her. She is very passionate about human rights issues such as fighting racism, and she has used her platform to show her support for these things.
9. Her Faith is Important to Her
We don’t know the specifics of Shaniqua’s religious beliefs, but her Twitter profile suggests that she is a Christian and that her faith has played an important role in her life. In a tweet in May 2022, Shaniqua wrote, “What can be achieved with God behind you will be what people call “luck”. There’s no doubt that her faith has helped her get through the ups and downs she’s had to face over the years, both personally and professionally.
10. She Has Done Ads for Major Brands
Shaniqua has had lots of cool experiences throughout her career that extend beyond theater and TV roles. She has also gotten to step into the advertising world. According to her resume, Shaniqua has done ads for several well-known brands including Groupon, Dominos, Uber, and Disney.