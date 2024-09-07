Natasha Lyonne: Career Highlights of the ‘His Three Daughters’ Actress

Actress Natasha Lyonne was cast as one of three female leads in Azazel Jacobs’ 2023 drama His Three Daughters. Lyonne, known for her wit, distinctive raspy voice, and for portraying complex, quirky characters, delivered yet another memorable performance. The multi-faceted actress has also had a successful career as a writer, director, and producer.
Over the years, Natasha Lyonne has evolved into one of Hollywood’s most respected performers, making her mark across film and television. Beginning as a child actor, Lyonne’s acting career spans over 35 years. Here’s a breakdown of Natasha Lyonne’s career highlights, from child actor to one of Hollywood’s finest.
Natasha Lyonne’s Early Career and Breakthrough Roles
Natasha Lyonne began her acting career at age seven. Her screen acting debut was in Mike Nichols’ 1986 comedy-drama Heartburn. Lyonne was cast in an uncredited role as Meryl Streep’s character’s niece. Natasha Lyonne also made her television debut in 1986, where she was cast in a recurring role as Opal in Pee-wee’s Playhouse. Although she didn’t appear in any TV show until the 2000s, Lyonne continued to work in film. She had minor supporting roles in A Man Called Sarge (1990) and Dennis the Menace (1993). However, by the late 1990s, Lyonne had gained widespread recognition.
Lyonne got cast in her first lead role in the cult classic satirical teen comedy, But I’m a Cheerleader. Lyonne’s portrayal of Megan Bloomfield, a teenager sent to a conversion therapy camp, showcased her unique blend of humor and vulnerability, cementing her as a rising talent in Hollywood. Lyonne followed it up with what became her breakthrough role. She was cast as Jessica in the first installment of the coming-of-age teen sex comedy American Pie. The success of the cult classic, which grossed $235.5 million against an $11 million budget, helped position Natasha Lyonne’s career.
Natasha Lyonne’s Early 2000s Success
Ending the 1990s on a high note, American Pie introduced Natasha Lyonne to a mainstream audience and solidified her as a memorable comedic presence. She reprised her Jessica role in the 2001 sequel American Pie 2 and also joined the cast of Scary Movie 2 as Megan Voorhees in the same year. A few other notable film appearances in the early 2000s include Kate & Leopold (2001), Zig Zag (2002), Party Monster (2003), and Blade: Trinity (2004). By 2004, Lyonne had received recognition for her talent and performances in indie and mainstream cinema. On television, she also joined the star-studded cast of the anthology TV movie If These Walls Could Talk 2 (2000).
Natasha Lyonne’s Battle With Addiction & Overcoming Personal Challenges
Beyond her success, the 2000s were generally a tumultuous decade for Natasha Lyonne. She had a few run-ins with the law, as well as struggles with addiction and health issues. By mid-2000, she was undergoing treatment for heroin addiction. As such, Lyonne had to take a break from her acting career. Her highly publicized personal struggles were used as an example of what Hollywood and fame could do to child actors. At the time, many wondered if Lyonne could ever return to the spotlight.
Despite her publicized setbacks, Natasha Lyonne proved she was resilient and capable of taking control of her life. After undergoing treatment and addressing personal issues, Lyonne made a remarkable comeback in the early 2010s. Her return marked a new chapter in her career—one that would see her take on some of the most acclaimed roles of her career.
Natasha Lyonne’s Career Resurgence
Natasha Lyonne reprised her Jessica character in the fourth and final installment in the American Pie theatrical series, American Reunion, in 2012. However, her career resurgence can officially be stated to have begun in 2013 when she was cast as Nicky Nichols in the critically acclaimed Netflix series Orange Is the New Black. Lyonne’s Nicky, a wisecracking, heroin-addicted inmate, became one of the show’s most beloved characters. Lyonne’s performance earned her widespread praise, earning her first Primetime Emmy Award nomination in 2014.
Orange Is the New Black aired for 7 seasons, becoming one of Netflix’s most successful shows. Beyond her success in television, Natasha Lyonne also worked extensively on the big screen in that decade. A few notable appearances include G.B.F. (2013), Sleeping with Other People (2015), and The Intervention (2016). Although in a minor supporting role, Lyonne portrayed comedy writer Anne Beatts in the 2018 biographical comedy-drama A Futile and Stupid Gesture, starring Will Forte. She starred in Ad Astra (2019) and voiced a Boston Player personnel in Uncut Gems (2019).
Natasha Lyonne ended the 2010s reaching new heights with her casting as Nadia Vulvokov in her Netflix comedy-drama series Russian Doll. The series was co-created, co-written, and also co-produced by Lyonne. Cast as the lead, Russian Doll centered around Nadia Vulvokov, a woman who repeatedly dies and relives the same night. The series was praised for its dark humor and philosophical themes. Russian Doll earned Natasha Lyonne multiple Primetime Emmy Award nominations. The series’ success solidified her status as a multi-faceted artist, showcasing her talents as an actress, writer, and producer.
Natasha Lyonne’s Recent Projects
Following the success of Russian Doll, Natasha Lyonne continued to expand her career in film and television. She portrayed actress Tallulah Bankhead in the 2021 biographical drama The United States vs. Billie Holiday. In 2023, Lyonne was cast as the lead in Peacock’s Rian Johnson-created mystery-comedy series Poker Face. Natasha Lyonne plays Charlie Cale, a casino worker who can detect when people are lying. Poker Face was praised for its sharp writing, Lyonne’s charismatic performance, and its inventive episodic structure. The show was renewed for a second season.
In the same 2023, Lyonne took on a dramatic role in the indie film His Three Daughters. The movie tells the story of three sisters reuniting to care for their dying father. Lyonne co-starred alongside Carrie Coon and Elizabeth Olsen. Lyonne also voices Nurse Tup in 2024 Amazon Prime Video’s adult animated comedy series The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy. Besides Natasha Lyonne’s career, her co-star, Carrie Coon has also had a remarkable acting career.
