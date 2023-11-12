Carrie Coon: Unveiling Her Best Performances In Movies & Television

Like many actors before her, Carrie Coon had to work dedicatedly to make a name for herself in Hollywood. Although she made her screen debut in 2011, Coon’s career began five years earlier in 2006. The Copley, Ohio-born actress began her career in theater.
Having spent half a decade as a stage actor, it’s unsurprising Coon has continued performing in theater, despite her success as a screen actor. Over the years, the Tony Award-nominated actress has delivered amazing performances in film and television. Here’s a rundown of Carrie Coon’s best roles in film and television.
Gone Girl (2014)
David Fincher‘s psychological thriller Gone Girl (2014) is Carrie Coon’s feature film debut. Coon was cast as a twin, Margo “Go” Dunne, to Ben Affleck‘s character, Nicholas “Nick” Dunne. Gone Girl is a twisted tale of a husband who arrives home to discover his wife’s missing. While the public and police suspect him of the crime, Nick (Ben Affleck) continues to maintain his innocence.
It’s later revealed his wife, Amy Elliott Dunne (Rosamund Pike) masterminded it all as punishment for Nick’s affair with Andrea “Andie” Fitzgerald (Emily Ratajkowski). Coon’s character, as Nick’s twin, stays supportive of her brother, after he convinces her of his innocence. Gone Girl also starred Tyler Perry, Neil Patrick Harris, and Kim Dickens. Carrie Coon received several nominations for her performance from lesser-known award associations.
The Leftovers (2014–2017)
Damon Lindelof (co-creator of ABC science fiction drama Lost) co-created the HBO supernatural drama series The Leftovers. The series is set after the “Sudden Departure,” a global event similar to the Christian rapture, in which about 140 million people disappear from the earth. The Leftovers enjoyed favorable reviews from audiences and critics throughout its 3 seasons. Carrie Coon played Nora Durst, a character that became her breakthrough role as a screen actor.
Nora lost her husband, son, and daughter in the Sudden Departure. Nora and Kevin Garvey (Justin Theroux) begin a romantic relationship as the series progresses. She also becomes the adoptive mother of Lily. For her performance, Coon received two nominations (Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and Best Actress in a Drama Series) from the Critics’ Choice Television Awards for two consecutive years (2015 and 2016. Carrie Coon won Best Actress in a Drama Series in 2016.
The Keeping Hours (2017)
The Keeping Hours (2017) is one of Carrie Coon’s earliest leading roles in film. She co-starred with Lee Pace (Mark Bennett), playing his on-screen wife, Elizabeth Welles. Although The Keeping Hours didn’t get enough publicity as it should have, it is one of Coon’s best performances in a drama. The movie’s theme centers around forgiveness and the power of family love. Away from the supernatural horror theme, The Keeping Hours is an emotional film that’ll keep audiences glued to it. It holds an 80% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Fargo (2017)
Carrie Coon joined the cast of FX’s black comedy crime drama Fargo in season 3. She played the character of Gloria Burgle, an exceptional and dedicated police officer and Eden Valley’s police chief. Most of her storyline is centered around finding the killers of her stepfather and solving the case. Coon appeared in all 10 episodes of season 3, before exiting the show. Carrie Coon received her first Primetime Emmy Awards nomination for her performance for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie. She was also nominated for Best Actress in a Movie/Miniseries at the Critics’ Choice Television Awards.
Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
Carrie Coon is one of Hollywood’s actors who have credits in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Avengers: Infinity War (2018) is the sequel to the 2012 The Avengers. Coon portrayed one of the film’s antagonists, playing Proxima Midnight, Thanos’ adopted daughter. Avengers: Infinity War is Carrie Coon’s highest-grossing movie, earning $2.052 billion at the Box Office. It also became the first superhero film to gross $2 billion at the Box Office.
The Sinner (2018)
Carrie Coon’s appearance in The Sinner may have just been for a season, but her character left a lasting impression in the mind of audiences. Coon joined the series in season 2 as Vera Walker, a mysterious woman who walks into the police station claiming to be Julian’s (Elisha Henig) mother. Coon stayed on the show till the season’s finale (“Part VIII”). Carrie Coon received a nomination for Best Actress in a Movie/Miniseries at the 2019 Critics’ Choice Television Awards.
The Nest (2020)
Carrie Coon delivered one of her best performances in Sean Durkin‘s psychological drama. Coon plays the wife, Allison O’Hara, to Jude Law‘s character, Rory O’Hara. Allison O’Hara is a supportive wife, who agrees to relocate with her children and husband from New York City to Surrey, England. However, things do not go as planned. Rory’s pretentious lifestyle soon turns the middle-class family’s finances upside down. Allison is forced to shoulder the responsibilities to provide for her children and home. For her performance, Carrie Coon received nominations for Best Actress from Chicago Film Critics Association, Florida Film Critics Circle, Gotham Awards, and Canadian Screen Awards.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021)
Jason Reitman‘s 1984 Ghostbusters sequel, Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021), is the latest installment in the Ghostbusters franchise. It cast Carrie Coon as Callie Spengler, mother of Trevor Spengler (Finn Wolfhard) and Phoebe Spengler (Mckenna Grace). Although received with mixed reviews, Ghostbusters: Afterlife was a refreshing sequel for many audiences. Staying true to its predecessors, Ghostbusters: Afterlife was embraced by older film audiences. Ghostbusters: Afterlife was a commercial success, grossing $204.4 million on a $75 million budget. Other notable cast included Paul Rudd, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts. Carrie Coon was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 2022 Saturn Awards. Carrie Coon will reprise her role in the 2024 Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.
Boston Strangler (2023)
Playing the supporting role of Jean Cole, Boston Strangler was one of Carrie Coon’s two feature films of 2023. The Hulu historical crime drama is based on a true story, with Coon portraying the real American reporter and columnist, Cole. The film is based on the Boston Strangler who killed 13 women in the 1960s. Coon’s character assisted Loretta McLaughlin (Keira Knightley) in first reporting on the killings. It is one of Coon’s strongest performances in recent times.
The Gilded Age (2022–Present)
Carrie Coon leads the cast of HBO’s historical drama The Gilded Age. Cast as its lead character, Bertha Russell, the series is set in New York City in the 1880s. Coon’s character is the wealthy wife of George Russell (Morgan Spector), referred to as the “new money” family in society. Bertha Russell tries to break into New York City’s 1880s societal norms using her family’s growing wealth and influence. As part of the series’ main cast, Carrie Coon has appeared in all released 2 seasons of The Gilded Age since 2022.
