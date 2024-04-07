The life of a celebrity can be a challenging one to navigate, especially due to the constant media scrutiny and, for bigger celebrities, the invasive surveillance that comes with fame. One aspect that celebrities must contend with is the digging into their backgrounds, which has sometimes led to shocking revelations. While some of these cases are not through their own fault, there are many celebrities whose pasts are darker than one might realize, with some even having criminal records.
The public image of a celebrity can often be carefully curated to present a certain persona, but beneath the glitz and glamour, there may be skeletons in the closet that are brought to light through investigative journalism or leaked information. The constant spotlight and pressure of fame can amplify any missteps or mistakes from the past, leading to public judgment and scrutiny that can have lasting impacts on a celebrity’s career and personal life. So, here is our exploration of 6 celebs with dark pasts.
6. The Arquette Family
The Arquette siblings have cemented themselves as some of the most recognizable names in Hollywood, collectively starring in iconic and critically acclaimed films such as Pulp Fiction, True Romance, Scream, and After Hours. However, before achieving fame and fortune, the siblings endured a tumultuous childhood marred by intense abuse. Patricia, Rosanna, Alexis, Richmond, and David were raised in a hippie commune without basic amenities like a bathroom or running water.
Even after leaving the commune, their home life did not drastically improve, as their parents grappled with drug addiction. As reported by The Wall Street Journal, Rosanna suffered a stabbing from their mother, and all siblings experienced various forms of physical and verbal abuse. Despite their challenging past, the Arquette siblings stand as a testament to resilience and persistence, showcasing how one can overcome a dark history and achieve success in the entertainment industry.
5. 50 Cent
Before rising to fame as a rapper, 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, was deeply immersed in a life of crime. In 1994, he faced legal trouble after being arrested for selling four vials of cocaine to an undercover police officer. Only three weeks later, another incident occurred when police raided his home and discovered a stash that included heroin, ten ounces of crack cocaine, and a starting pistol.
The rapper’s criminal involvement escalated in May 2000 when he was the victim of a shooting that left him with nine bullet wounds. Shocking details emerged in 2005 when court documents revealed that the hit was orchestrated by Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff, a notorious drug lord affiliated with the violent gang known as the Supreme Team in Queens. McGriff allegedly targeted 50 Cent in retaliation for mentioning him in a song titled “Ghetto Qu’ran,” which exposed some of his illicit activities and associates. Feeling that 50 Cent had violated the code of silence, McGriff allegedly instructed a hitman to eliminate the rapper. In 2005, 50 Cent kickstarted his acting career with Get Rich or Die Tryin’, which is loosely based on his transition from crime to music.
4. Tom Hardy
Tom Hardy makes our list of celebs with dark pasts due to his past struggles with addiction that nearly shattered his whole life. Before he found major Hollywood recognition, Hardy was hooked on crack cocaine and alcohol. This started when he was the tender age of 11, reportedly sniffing glue and drinking alcohol. By the time he was a teenager, Hardy found himself in trouble with both the law and school. After being expelled from school he was also arrested for joyriding while in possession of a gun. According to The Daily Star, his addiction to crack cocaine got so bad at one point that he once claimed he would have “sold my mum for crack”.
In 2003, Tom Hardy became clean and sober. From here, his career has prospered, becoming one of the most well-known actors in the world. He has been nominated for an Oscar for his acting skills and continues to draw in large audiences in both TV and film.
3. Samuel L. Jackson
Amongst many celebs with dark pasts, Samuel L. Jackson‘s troubles with the law go mostly unnoticed and un-talked about. Before achieving fame and receiving acclaim as an Oscar-nominated actor, Jackson navigated through a rather turbulent youth and early adulthood. Jackson’s first encounter with the legal system occurred during his student years, when he and his classmates took drastic action by holding teaching staff hostage at Morehouse College to demand curriculum reforms. As a consequence, Jackson was convicted of unlawful confinement. Additionally, there have been persistent beliefs and rumors suggesting that he was once associated with the Black Panther movement. However, in a 2018 interview with Vogue, Jackson refuted these claims.
2. Tim Allen
Tim Allen serves as a prime example of a celebrity who has successfully turned his life around after facing a dark younger years marred by substance abuse. In his early adulthood, Allen struggled with addiction to alcohol and cocaine, leading to a significant legal entanglement. Following his arrest for drug trafficking and smuggling cocaine, Allen found himself facing a potential life sentence. However, he chose to plead guilty and cooperated with authorities by providing names of other dealers in exchange for a reduced sentence. Consequently, he served two years and four months in prison before being paroled in 1981.
By 1989, Allen had landed his breakthrough role in the TV series ABC TGIF, propelling him into stardom as one of the most recognizable faces in family-friendly movies. He went on to star as the iconic Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story franchise and as a beloved Santa Claus in various Christmas-themed films and TV shows. Although he made our list of celebs with dark pasts, Tim Allen stands as an inspiring 180 turn-around from crime to success. As of the time of writing, he is completely clean and sober.
1. Matthew Broderick
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off was a blockbuster hit in 1986, catapulting Matthew Broderick to megastar status almost overnight. However, amidst his skyrocketing fame, Broderick found himself entangled in a devastating incident that would ultimately change the course of his life. On August 5, 1987, while driving a rented car in Tempo, Northern Ireland, Broderick veered into the wrong lane, resulting in a head-on collision with another vehicle. Tragically, the crash claimed the lives of the driver Anna Gallagher, 28, and her mother Margaret Doherty, 63.
Broderick was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, a conviction that carried a potential penalty of up to five years behind bars. Ultimately, Broderick pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of careless driving and paid a fine of $175, marking a somber chapter in the actor's life punctuated by tragedy and regret.