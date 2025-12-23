Every DC Studios Project Starring Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt

Emilia Harcourt has proved to be a meaningful addition to the DC family, and Jennifer Holland has done an incredible job bringing her to life. Created by Rob Williams and Jim Lee for DC Comics, Harcourt made her screen debut in The Suicide Squad (2021) as a government agent who went against protocol for the greater good. She has since reprised the role in two more movies and a TV show in the DCU and DCEU.
In 2022, Jennifer Holland made her most prominent appearance as Emilia Harcourt in James Gunn‘s Peacemaker, the first television series in the DC Extended Universe. She stars alongside John Cena (Christopher Smith / Peacemaker) in the short-lived superhero television series. Peacemaker may have ended after just two seasons, but it helped Holland’s Emilia Harcourt gain recognition in the DCEU. Overall, Holland has had an exciting journey playing Harcourt, and we explore every detail below.
The Suicide Squad (2021)
DC fans caught a glimpse of Jennifer Holland as Harcourt for the first time in 2021 when she debuted in the universe in Warner Bros.’ superhero film, The Suicide Squad. The hyper-violent stand-alone sequel to Suicide Squad (2016) was directed by her husband, Gunn. The Suicide Squad depicts an unorthodox joint task force (the Suicide Squad) made up of dangerous criminals. Their task is simple: destroy the alien starfish Starro the Conqueror in exchange for lighter sentences.
The star-studded cast of The Suicide Squad includes Margot Robbie as Dr. Harleen Quinzel / Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Robert DuBois / Bloodsport, John Cena as Christopher Smith / Peacemaker, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. As an A.R.G.U.S. intelligence officer and one of Waller’s aides, Holland didn’t have a significant role. However, she made the most of her limited screen time, spicing things up with sharp wit without losing touch of her professionalism.
Black Adam (2022)
To stop the powerful crime syndicate known as Intergang before their leader takes control of an ancient relic called the Crown of Sabbac, modern archeologists awaken an imprisoned ancient superhuman from his magical prison. However, the Justice Society of America members—Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo) — have to intervene to save the city from Adam’s immense power. The movie stars Dwayne Johnson as the titular anti-hero.
Jennifer Holland made a brief cameo as Emily Harcourt in Black Adam, but her short stint left a significant impact on the DCEU. Harcourt’s role in recruiting and containing the powerful superhuman in stasis reinforces her relevance as a competent A.R.G.U.S. agent, as seen in The Suicide Squad. The appearance helped prepare her for bigger roles in the DC Extended Universe.
Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023)
The 12th film in the DCEU, Shazam! Fury of the Gods is the sequel to Shazam! (2019). It follows Billy Batson and his foster siblings on their mind-blowing journey of transformation from regular teenagers to adult superheroes tasked with saving the world. They must use the powers given to them by the wizard Shazam to stop the Daughters of Atlas—Hespera, Kalypso, and Anthea from destroying Earth.
Once again, Jennifer Holland’s Emily Harcourt strengthens the continuity in the DC films’ shared universe. In Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Holland reprised her role as Emilia Harcourt in a brief but significant mid-credits scene. In the scene, Harcourt and John Economos (Steve Agee) approach Shazam with an offer to join the Justice Society of America, connecting Shazam! to the DCEU continuity. Her appearance also serves as a fun crossover in the DC superhero world.
Peacemaker (2022-2025)
The first DC Extended Universe television series, the debut season of Peacemaker, picks up from where The Suicide Squad stopped, focusing on the eponymous character. After his recovery from injuries sustained during the events of The Suicide Squad, A.R.G.U.S. forces Peacemaker to join its black ops squad “Project Butterfly” on a mission to wipe out the parasitic creatures (that look like butterflies) taking over human bodies. Peacemaker season 2 takes a different route into the DCU following the events of Superman (2025), when Peacemaker discovers an alternate universe where he has the perfect family and life.
With Gunn as showrunner, Cena returns as Peacemaker alongside Agee, Holland, and Davis, who reprise their respective roles in the DCEU. Notable supporting stars include Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo and Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase / Vigilante. The show essentially expands Harcourt’s story as Peacemaker’s love interest, moulding her into a key figure in the DCEU. Harcourt’s complicated relationship with the jingoistic superhero suggests s future for the character in the DCEU.
