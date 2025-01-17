Ranking All Pierce Brosnan James Bond Movies

Though he is the fifth actor to portray the MI6 top agent popularly known as 007, all Pierce Brosnan James Bond movies deserve more credit for introducing a new and exciting era to the hugely successful film franchise. Undoubtedly, his stint as 007 has its ups and downs, but Brosnan’s debut Bond film, GoldenEye, still holds sway as a classic in the franchise and the entire spy genre. Brosnan only appeared in four James Bond movies but his impact is undeniable as franchise fans wanted more of him before Daniel Craig took the reins.
Despite warming his way into many hearts with his infectious charm and wit during his stint as the MI6 agent Pierce Brosnan’s Bond is considered the deadliest in the history of the legendary role. From his 1995 debut in GoldenEye to his final outing as Bond in Die Another Day, the Irish actor recorded more kills than any other Bond actor. Brosnan is considered one of the best Bond actors for obvious reasons but the quality of his various outings varies. As the search for the next 007 actor intensifies, check out this ranking of the Pierce Brosnan James Bond movies from best to worst.
1. GoldenEye (1995)
After losing his first offer to play Bond in 1987’s The Living Daylights to Timothy Dalton, Brosnan secured another spot on June 7, 1994, when he was announced as the fifth Bond actor. Brosnan proved himself a worthy Bond actor with his 1995 franchise debut in GoldenEye. This dashing outing is one of the movies that saved the franchise, debunking speculations about Bond movies becoming outdated and unappealing to modern audiences.
Directed by Martin Campbell, GoldenEye explores a story outside the works of Ian Fleming (the renowned English author behind the James Bond book series). In the film, Bond goes up against Alec Trevelyan (Sean Bean), a rogue ex-MI6 agent on a mission to initiate a global financial meltdown. The film also introduced Judi Dench as the first woman to play M in James Bond movies. GoldenEye is generally considered to be Pierce Brosnan’s best James Bond outing and one of the best in the franchise.
Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
Pierce Brosnan’s second Bond film didn’t live up to the reputation he set with his first outing but he played his role perfectly. Considered one of the most underrated 007 films, Tomorrow Never Dies took on a new approach with the plot, deviating from the commonly explored eccentric scientists and Russian assassins. The film’s main villain is media mogul Elliot Carver (Jonathan Pryce) who will do anything to sell his newspapers, including initiating World War III.
In addition to Brosnan and Pryce, Tomorrow Never Dies stars Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh as Wai Lin, one of the franchise’s most notable Bond girl castings. This entry may not have the best critical response but its cast performances and thrilling action sequences stand out. Brosnan’s sophomore outing as Bond earned a 57% score on Rotten Tomatoes, one of the lowest scores in the franchise.
The World Is Not Enough (1999)
Pierce Brosnan’s era as 007 may have started with a bang but it has its ups and downs. Featuring Desmond Llewelyn in his final appearance as Q, The World is Not Enough has a few thrilling scenes but the plot’s formulaic approach sets the movie up as boring. Eyebrows were also raised about some casting choices with Denise Richards‘ Dr. Christmas Jones particularly targeted for heavy criticism. However, The World Is Not Enough projects an exciting twist with Sophie Marceau‘s Elektra King who was initially introduced as a Bond girl before she turns into the main villain. This compelling storyline and several underrated action sequences redeem this installment, which grossed $361.8 at the global box office.
Die Another Day (2002)
Despite being a box office success with $431.9 million in earnings, Die Another Day ranks lowest on this list of Pierce Brosnan James Bond movies. The excessive use of CGI and seemingly cool gadgets in the film received negative reviews from critics. Also, the lackluster action sequences led to several ridiculous moments in Brosnan’s fourth and final entry. As such, the Irish actor didn’t get to end his era as the suave British spy on a high note. Overall, Die Another Day got mostly mixed reviews. Meanwhile, Halle Berry received critical acclaim for her performance as NSA agent Jinx Johnson (Bond girl). Update on who plays the next James Bond.
