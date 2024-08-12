Denise Richards’ Top 8 Iconic Movie Roles

From playing Bond girl in The World Is Not Enough to her titillating depiction of Kelly Lanier Van Ryan in Wild Things, Denise Richards is known for her myriad of iconic movie roles. In her budding career days, Richards modeled for various brands and appeared in print ads for Bonne Bell cosmetics. As a teenager, she was seen in commercials before her acting career was launched in the 1990s.
Denise Richards made her acting debut on television, appearing in small roles on shows such as Life Goes On, Saved by the Bell, Married… with Children, and Beverly Hills, 90210. Her first film role was in the 1993 Loaded Weapon 1 as Cindy alongside Emilio Estevez and Samuel L. Jackson. She later delivered breakthrough performances in notable 1990s film projects such as Tammy and the T-Rex (1994), Starship Troopers (1997), and Drop Dead Gorgeous (1999). Keep reading for a rundown of some of Richards’ iconic movie roles.
1. Wild Things (1998) as Kelly Lanier Van Ryan
After her groundbreaking performance in the high-grossing Starship Troopers, Denise Richards caught the attention of critics with her role in Wild Things. Her smooth transition from playing good girl roles to a malicious evil mastermind earned critical applause. Also starring Kevin Bacon, Matt Dillon, and Neve Campbell, Wild Things chronicles the investigation of a high school guidance counselor accused of sexual abuse by two female students. The film attained cult classic status.
2. Drop Dead Gorgeous (1999) as Rebecca “Becky” Ann Leeman
Directed by Michael Patrick Jann, this beauty pageant satire may have flopped at the box office but it later gained a cult following. Drop Dead Gorgeous depicts the lengths contestants of a small-town beauty pageant are willing to go to clinch the crown. Richards starred alongside Kirsten Dunst, Ellen Barkin, Allison Janney, and late actresses Brittany Murphy and Kirstie Alley. It also marked the film debut of award-winning American actress Amy Adams.
3. Starship Troopers (1997) as Carmen Ibanez
Denise Richards earned her first award nomination at the Blockbuster Entertainment Awards – Favorite Female Newcomer for her role in Starship Troopers. This marked her first starring role in a wide theatrical project, paving the way for major film roles. Starring Casper Van Dien as Johnny Rico and Dina Meyer as Dizzy Flores, Starship Troopers is set in the 23rd century. The futuristic film follows Rico and his friends in the military during an interstellar war between an Earth world government and an alien species of Arachnids.
4. Undercover Brother (2002) as Penelope Snow/White She-Devil
Directed by Malcolm D. Lee, Undercover Brother is a perfect blend of satirical action comedy that spoofs a variety of blaxploitation films from the 1970s and the James Bond franchise. In addition to Richards, the film stars Eddie Griffin, Dave Chappelle, Chris Kattan, and Aunjanue Ellis while James Brown made a cameo appearance. It grossed $41.6 million against its $25 million budget.
5. The World Is Not Enough (1999) – Dr. Christmas Jones
Despite the criticism that followed her performance, playing a Bond girl is one of the biggest accomplishments in Richards’ career. Denise Richards won her first award for this role albeit for Worst Supporting Actress at the Golden Raspberry Awards and shared a Worst Screen Couple nomination with Pierce Brosnan (as James Bond). She also earned a Blockbuster Entertainment Award nomination for Favorite Actress – Action for the role.
6. Valentine (2001) as Paige Prescott
Denise Richards rendered a memorable performance in this 2000s slasher film. Directed by Jamie Blanks, Valentine is set in the days leading up to Valentine’s Day when a cupid mask-wearing serial killer stalks a group of women. The film stars other notable actors, including David Boreanaz, Marley Shelton, Jessica Capshaw, and Katherine Heigl. However, the film was critically panned for being too predictable but it did earn three Teen Choice Award nominations.
7. Money Plane (2020) as Sarah Peters
With an ensemble cast comprising Adam Copeland, Kelsey Grammer, Thomas Jane, and Denise Richards, Money Plane is a binge-worthy piece if you like heist movies. Directed by Andrew Lawrence, this American action film follows a botched attempt by a crew led by Jack Reese (Copeland) to steal a rare piece by Asger Jorn from an art museum. As expected, Richards embodied her role perfectly but the film received generally negative reviews.
8. Good Advice (2001) as Cindy Styne
Released to positive reviews, Good Advice follows the Playboy lifestyle of Ryan Turner (Charlie Sheen) and his girlfriend Cindy Styne (Richards). Aside from being one of her most iconic movie roles, Richards met her first husband Sheen while filming Good Advice. As such, their onscreen romance came to life. The film was directed by Steve Rash. Meet the men in Denise Richards’ love life.
