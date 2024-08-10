David Boreanaz on the Physical Demands of SEAL Team and Its Emotional Farewell

Wrapping up the seventh and final season of SEAL Team has been bittersweet for David Boreanaz. Returning to the screen alongside Neil Brown Jr., A.J. Buckley, Toni Trucks, Raffi Barsoumian, and Beau Knapp, the military drama is set to conclude its run on Paramount+ this Sunday.
It’s a full swing of emotions, Boreanaz shared in a recent interview. Playing Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Jason Hayes—a figure who has faced post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury over the series’ course—has taken its toll on Boreanaz both mentally and physically. This final season marks an end to a significant chapter in his career.
Boreanaz has found the need to step back from the demanding role due to physical strains.
I decided I wanted to end it because my body couldn’t go much further, he confessed.
I had four MRIs in the past six months, [stress on] these hips, joints, ankles and the mental attitude to study a character of this tenacity.
The narrative examines Jason’s first kill and its ramifications as a way to close his story arc.
This is the examination of Jason’s first kill and what that’s all about and I felt as though that was the perfect way to end it, Boreanaz explained. He anticipates viewers will find resonance in this storyline.
completing his cycle of examining what operators go through,
Initially airing in 2017 on CBS before transitioning to Paramount+ in 2021, SEAL Team found its true home on streaming platforms where intense subject matters could be better explored.
The intensity of the subject matters can be explored a little bit more than we could on a network show. This move allowed the show to escape the constraints of traditional TV formats.
They have been so open and extremely warm and welcoming and I consider them brothers, Boreanaz said of veterans and military personnel who were integral fans and consultants for SEAL Team. Their support for the series’ authenticity has been invaluable. He emphasized, their sacrifice, dedication, and love of country should be recognized daily.
Boreanaz also praised his co-stars and the crew who endured numerous challenges, from COVID-19 lockdowns to strikes within the industry.
Our show has been through a lot in the past eight years and it’s a testimony to their dedication and also their discipline [that we endured], he reflected. The journey has been a wild ride for all involved.
This character knows that his path is the right path, but that path ultimately may be disturbed or cut short for him, Boreanaz hinted about Jason’s fate in this high-stakes final season. This alludes to possible devastating outcomes for fan-favorite characters.
A constant presence on television since the late ’90s with iconic roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, and Bones, Boreanaz doesn’t plan on taking a break post-SEAL Team. He is already eyeing new projects but remains tight-lipped about specifics yet values working with good stories and people that help him grow artistically.
I just really surround myself with a good story, good people that allow myself to grow as an actor, as a producer, as a director, as a creator,
It just is part of the path that I take and I’m still learning still exploring.
