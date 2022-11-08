Allison Janney is Doing Just Fine, Thank You Very Much

The lovely Allison Janney is ready to celebrate her 63rd birthday on November 19, 2022. You wouldn’t know she’s in her 60s by looking at her. The woman looks fabulous. She’s fit, she’s in shape, and she’s gorgeous. She’s aging with a lot of grace, though we have no idea if she has any help with that or not. She doesn’t have that ‘look’ like so many women who are aging with a lot of needles and medical intervention, but we have no idea. Whatever she is doing is working for her, and we hope her upcoming birthday is filled with amazing things. As the talented actress ages, many of her fans are left wondering why at the age of almost 63, she’s never married or had kids. We have some answers for you.
It’s No One’s Business
We stand firm by the belief that no one has to explain their choices and decisions to anyone else so long as they are not hurting anyone. Allison Janney certainly isn’t hurting anyone by never taking a husband or having kids. The actress has done nothing wrong in that aspect of her life. Perhaps she chose to go the never-married, no-kids route. Perhaps that route chose her. The point is that it is never anyone’s business why someone lives the way they do – some are not given a choice in the matter, and it’s a painful subject. Fortunately for her fans, Janney has discussed her choices.
She Opened Up to Drew Barrymore in 2021
Drew Barrymore has a way about her. She’s funny and gentle, but she’s so relatable and lovely. She’s had more than her fair share of ups and downs in her life, and she’s made some decisions the world felt entitled to question. At the end of the day, however, she’s a lovely woman who people adore, and Allison Janney felt safe opening up to her about her personal journey regarding kids and a husband.
“I think if I would have found the right guy at the right time who wanted to have kids, I probably would have with the right partner because I wasn’t ever really confident that I wanted to have kids. I would rather regret not having kids than have kids and regret that. I’m OK with it,” she said to Barrymore. It sounds to us that she wasn’t sure she wanted to have kids, but also that she wasn’t sure she didn’t want to have kids. She’s not wrong, either. She may very well have changed her mind about children if she’d found the love of her life.
As far as finding the love of her life, “I really am this time in my life getting to know who I am and what I want. I’d love to eventually find someone to share my life with but if it doesn’t happen, I’ll be just fine,” she said of finding true love.
She’s Found Love in Her Life
Lest you think that she hasn’t had love in her life, the lovely Allison Janney has. She’s been in many serious relationships over the years. Perhaps they were not her true love, but maybe they were the right person at that time in her life. In the early 90s, she dated a man who worked in the computer programming industry for seven years. His name was Dennis Gagomiros. Seven years together is a long time, but they didn’t see fit to continue their relationship after 2001.
That worked out for actor Richard Jenik. He’s an actor, and he met Janney when they co-starred in a project called Our Very Own in 2002. They fell quickly for one another and announced their engagement in 2004. Unfortunately, they also announced the end of their engagement in 2006. For the next six years, the lovely actress would remain single in terms of anything serious (she probably dated at that time) with anyone specific. She began dating Philip Joncas, production manager, in 2012. Their romance ended in 2017.
Allison Janney is Doing Big Things in Her Life
Before you feel sorry for the actress, it’s imperative you remember that she’s not sitting around pining after a man and a child. She’s cool with her life and not upset that she’s never married or had kids. She’s been busy doing things such as earning her $14 million net worth and an Academy Award. Oh, and she also won a BAFTA. She’s got a Golden Globe, too. Did we mention she’s won seven Screen Actors Guild Awards? What about her seven Primetime Emmys? She hasn’t won a Tony Award yet, but she’s been nominated two times.
Don’t quote us because we could be wrong, but we are almost certain the only award Allison Janney has never been nominated for is a Grammy. We don’t even know if she’s musically inclined. Either way, though, she’d probably win if she did earn a nomination. Her romantic status or uterus does not define Allison Janney’s life. She’s very, very happy where she is, and it’s time the world stops defining her for what she’s not – which is full of regrets and unhappiness. Go, girl.