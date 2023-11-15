Matt Dillon: 5 Things You Didn’t Know About The ‘Crash’ Actor

Matt Dillon has gotten better with each role since his late 1970s debut. In a career spanning over four decades, the American actor has displayed versatility with a wide range of dramatic and comedic performances. Renowned for his deep baritone voice and evergreen looks, Dillon has recorded many prominent roles which earned him global recognition. Notable projects he is known for include There’s Something About Mary, Herbie: Fully Loaded, The Outsiders, and You, Me and Dupree. His role in Crash (2004) earned him an Academy Award nod for Best Supporting Actor.
Beyond acting, Matt Dillon has ventured into writing and made his feature film directorial debut with City of Ghosts. In addition to his directorial efforts, he starred alongside Gérard Depardieu, Stellan Skarsgård, and James Caan in the film. Before City of Ghosts, he made his television directorial debut in one episode of HBO’s Oz in 1997. Beyond the cinematic realm, Dillon has a few hobbies, and running is one of them. He regularly runs through Central Park in New York. The accomplished actor is also a New York Mets baseball fan. His other interests include frequent visits to flea markets and collecting vinyl records.
1. Matt Dillon Was Born In 1964
Matt Dillon’s age has often been a topic for debate due to his never-getting old features. The American actor was born on February 18, 1964, in New Rochelle, New York, and raised in Mamaroneck, New York. Dillon is the second child of six children born to Mary Ellen, a homemaker, and Paul Dillon, a portrait painter and sales manager for Union Camp. Dillon’s father was also a golf coach at Fordham University for a long time, earning a spot on the college’s Hall of Fame in 2019. Dillon grew up in a close-knit Roman Catholic family with his siblings – Paul, Kevin, Katy, Timothy, and Brian.
Of Irish descent, Matt Dillon has a touch of German and Scottish ancestry. His paternal grandmother, Bea Dillon, was the sister of Alex Raymond and Jim Raymond who were celebrated artists in their heydays. An accomplished comic strip artist, Alex Raymond’s name goes down in history as the creator of the cartoon strip, Flash Gordon. He also created Jungle Jim and Rip Kirby while Jim Raymond drew Blondie for Chic Young for over four decades.
2. He Is The Older Brother Of Kevin Dillon
Matt Dillon has a sister and four brothers one of whom is American actor Kevin Dillon. Born on August 19, 1965, Kevin is the immediate younger brother of Matt Dillon. Just like his brother, Kevin began acting in his teens, making his television and film debut in the early 1980s. He played his first major role in the Michael Dinner-directed film – Heaven Help Us as Ed Rooney and gained wide acclaim for his portrayal of soldier Bunny in the 1986 film Platoon. Other notable roles credited to Kevin Dillon include Johnny “Drama” Chase on the HBO comedy series Entourage and John Densmore in the musical biopic The Doors. His performance on Entourage earned him nominations for three Primetime Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award.
3. He Played The Lead Role In Three Film Adaptions Of S.E. Hinton’s Books
Matt Dillon was cast in prominent roles in three of five author S. E. Hinton’s book adaptations. He first appeared in the titular role in Tex (1982) and followed it up with Rumble Fish (1983) as Rusty James and The Outsiders (1983) as Dallas “Dally” Winston. Filming for the three films took place in Hinton’s hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma. For his roles in The Outsiders and Rumble Fish, Dillon worked with Francis Ford Coppola and Diane Lane. He also established himself as a teen icon through his top-notch performances.
4. Matt Dillon Has Never Been Married
For reasons best known to him, Matt Dillon has never been married. However, he has been in a few high-profile relationships. He dated his There’s Something About Mary costar – Cameron Diaz from 1995 to 1998. Diaz would go on to marry American musician Benji Madden in 2015 and they have one child. Meanwhile, Dillon has been going steady with Italian actress, dancer, and choreographer Roberta Mastromichele since 2014. Aside from not being married, Dillon has no children yet. Nevertheless, he is a dotting uncle to Kevin Dillon’s daughters Amy Dillon and Ava Dillon.
5. Matt Dillon Was Scouted In The Halls Of His High School In 1978
Before Matt Dillon became a teen idol, he was a regular high school student in New York. While attending Hommocks Middle School in Larchmont, Dillon’s talent was discovered by Jane Bernstein and a friend who were casting for the teen drama Over the Edge. The duo spotted Dillon cutting class and convinced him to audition for a role. Subsequently, director Jonathan Kaplan cast him as Ritchie White in the film and once he tasted fame, Dillon couldn’t stop. He would establish himself as a teen icon by playing roles in adaptations of S.E. Hinton’s books. He also appeared in other films in the 1980s, including The Flamingo Kid (1984), Target (1985), The Big Town (1987), and Drugstore Cowboy (1989).
