These Post-Credit Scene Superheroes Deserve a Full MCU Return

When it comes to post-credit scenes, few franchises have mastered the art like the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Over the years, true MCU fans have learned to stay glued to their seats until the end. Fans eagerly wait to catch glimpses of new characters, plot twists, or future setups. While some have yet to be realized, these post-credit scenes have introduced some of the MCU’s most exciting possibilities.
As the MCU enters its next Phase, there’s no better time to introduce these superheroes fully into the universe. This should be an easy feat as Marvel Studios has built its empire on long-form storytelling and interconnected arcs. From cameo appearances to underdeveloped story arcs, these are post-credit scene superheroes who deserve to be fully integrated into the MCU.
Starfox (Eros), Thanos’ Brother in Eternals (2021)
In the post-credit scene of the Chloé Zhao-directed Eternals, English singer-songwriter and actor Harry Styles made a surprise entrance and MCU debut as Eros, aka Starfox, the brother of Thanos. The mid-credit scene begins with Thena (Angelina Jolie), Druig (Barry Keoghan), and Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) on the Domo. Pip the Troll (voiced by Patton Oswalt), Ero’s assistant, teleports onto the Domo and announces Starfox’s arrival. Eros walks in, introduces himself, and offers to aid the remaining Eternals in finding other members of their group and in their quest to stop the Celestial Arishem.
At the time, the scene suggested a bold new direction for Marvel’s cosmic side. However, despite the high-profile casting and narrative potential, there has been no follow-up. Marvel Comics fans are no stranger to Starfox, with the character first appearing in issue #55 of The Invincible Iron Man in 1973. Besides being Thanos’ brother, Starfox is a morally complex character whose powers are superhuman strength, psychic control, flight, and longevity. With the Eternals’ fate still unresolved and the cosmic side of the MCU needing cohesion, Starfox (Eros) could be the much-needed connective thread.
The Black Knight & Blade in Eternals (2021)
Also from the Eternals, audiences were introduced to Dane Whitman (Kit Harington), Sersi’s human boyfriend, early in the film. Although Harington’s Dane Whitman had a limited screen time, the character received a post-credit tease that remains unresolved. Marvel Comics fans know that Dane Whitman’s real importance lies in his inheritance of the cursed Ebony Blade. Dane Whitman’s transformation into the Black Knight could offer a grounded, tragic hero struggling with morality and legacy. With Kit Harington’s popularity and medieval tone of his role, Marvel should do well to introduce Black Knight before it’s too late. The post-credit scene with Blade’s (Mahershala Ali, uncredited) voice was meant to set up something larger.
Technically, while Blade hasn’t been fully seen in the MCU, his voice made a post-credit cameo in Eternals. Blade addresses Dane Whitman as he hesitates to touch the Ebony Blade. Mahershala Ali’s casting as the vampire hunter was announced at the San Diego Comic-Con with fanfare in 2019. However, half a decade later, the film’s development has faced delays, rewrites, and uncertainty. Blade’s potential inclusion in the MCU represents a thrilling dive into the supernatural realm. Pairing Blade with the Black Knight could usher in a darker, horror-tinged side of the MCU.
Clea in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) closed with a surprise mid-credit appearance by Clea (portrayed by Charlize Theron). Clea, a sorceress from the Dark Dimension and a key love interest for Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in the comics, warns the Doctor that his actions have triggered an incursion. Clea invites Strange into the Dark Dimension to fix it.
Clea’s sudden entrance into the MCU hinted at a deeper dive into multiversal consequences and magical threats. For over two years, fans have heard nothing about Clea’s future. While Benedict Cumberbatch confirmed a third Doctor Strange film in January 2025, should it happen, it’ll be a missed opportunity not to explore Clea’s storyline further. Clea’s power, background, and connection to Dormammu make her a compelling next chapter in Dr. Strange’s journey.
Hercules in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)
In the mid-credit scene of Taika Waititi’s 2022 Thor: Love and Thunder, Zeus (Russell Crowe) commands his son Hercules to take revenge on Thor (Chris Hemsworth). Played by English actor, comedian, and filmmaker Brett Goldstein, Hercules’ appearance thrilled fans of Marvel’s mythological side and teased a future showdown between gods.
Yet since then, Marvel has remained silent on Hercules’ return. With Thor still active and the MCU slowly expanding its pantheon of deities and demigods, there’s no better time than now to introduce Hercules into the universe. Hercules could add brute strength and a compelling rival-turned-ally arc to the evolving cosmic narrative.
