Unraveling the Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles Saga

Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles: two names that have individually graced countless headlines but are now doing it together. Born on June 7, 1991, Ratajkowski has carved a name for herself in the modeling world. She has gained popularity not just for her striking looks but also for her candid takes on contemporary issues.
On the other hand, Styles, who first stepped into the limelight on February 1, 1994, swiftly transitioned from being a boyband sensation with One Direction to a globally recognized solo artist. He’s now even a well-recognized actor who also starred in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk. Both artists have huge followings and distinct flair. The possibility of their paths intertwining romantically together has made things even more interesting. This guide lists everything there is to know about Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles’ rumored relationship.
Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles Were Initially Seen Making Out in Tokyo
Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles set the internet ablaze on March 25, 2023, when they were caught sharing an intimate moment in Tokyo. Photos and video footage captured the pop sensation and supermodel passionately kissing in a van outside a venue. Their chemistry was undeniably palpable. The duo was also seen holding hands and dancing alongside a group.
EmRata’s embrace around the singer-actor’s neck and his firm grip on her waist suggested a closeness that left fans speculating. While Styles was in Tokyo for his “Love On Tour” concert series, it remained uncertain if Ratajkowski was there for one of the shows or a more personal rendezvous. The news was enough to send waves all across.
Harry Styles Keeps Mum About His New Love Interest
Amid the high-octane virality of the Tokyo sighting of the smooch between the two, Styles remained tight-lipped about the budding romance. The “As It Was” singer had previously parted ways with actress Olivia Wilde in November 2022. Merely four months post that split, whispers about Styles dating someone new (Ratajkowski) began circulating. An insider divulged to The Mirror in February 2023 that Styles was indeed “seeing someone” and was keen on maintaining her anonymity. This was probably done on his end to dim down the media spectacle already surrounding him and his relationship with Wilde.
EmRata’s Past Relationships and Rumored Flings
Following her split from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September 2022, Emily Ratajkowski’s romantic escapades have been under the media microscope. After her split, the supermodel was rumored to have brief flirtatious spans with comedians Pete Davidson and Eric André. However, both these relationships fizzled out rather quickly. In fact, these two relationships after her separation have now actually added more intrigue to the current Ratajkowski-Styles narrative. Media outlets are now making past connections and headlines involving both Styles’s and Ratajkowski’s past relationships.
Throwback to Harry’s Celebrity Crush Confession
The digital age has a knack for bringing past statements back into the spotlight. Soon after the viral images popped up, the internet couldn’t resist unearthing a gem from Styles’s One Direction era, where he candidly admitted his celebrity crush on Emily Ratajkowski. This revelation from 2014 gave fans a delightful twist to the current rumors. Was Harry manifesting this romance nearly a decade ago? Could the throwback confession showcase Styles’s consistent admiration for Emily? Or could it be that the universe is simply playing its age-old role as a whimsical matchmaker? Well, Ratajkowski has spilled the beans, indirectly.
Emily Ratajkowski Spills the Beans on Going Mental Podcast
On April 27, 2023, Ratajkowski addressed the swirling rumors surrounding her and Harry Styles during her appearance on the Going Mental podcast with Eileen Kelly. While she didn’t directly say that she was dating Styles, the supermodel did subtly shed light on her current relationship status. Ratajkowski shared that she had been dating someone for the past two months, describing the new figure in her life as “kind of great.”
While she stopped short of dropping names, the timing and sentiment helped fans make direct connections to the month-old viral smooch. Is Harry the one she was referring to? Her words seemed to hint at a deeper connection. Since the podcast, there have been no public confirmations of sightings from the Ratajkowski-Styles pair. Their Instagrams are still clean of PDA between the two. So an official public confirmation is yet due.