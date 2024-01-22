The term “scream queen” gained popularity after the release of Alfred Hitchcock‘s groundbreaking film, Psycho, where Janet Leigh received the title for her memorable and chilling performance. This designation was further solidified years later when her daughter, Jamie Lee Curtis, captivated audiences with her role in John Carpenter‘s horror masterpiece, Halloween. Jamie-Lee’s superb portrayal established her as a successor to her mother’s legacy, solidifying the family dynasty of scream queens.
However, it is essential to note that it is not just limited to female actors, as there is also a group of male actors who have become iconic figures in the horror genre, earning the title of “scream kings.” These individuals have successfully shaped the horror landscape with their powerful performances, leaving an indelible mark on the minds of audiences and propelling the legacy of scream kings to new heights. So, here’s our pick of the 6 best scream kings from horror movies.
6. Patrick Wilson
Patrick Wilson is one of the most versatile actors working in Hollywood today. His roles have seen him tackle a wide array of genres, from comedy to drama to action. He has garnered widespread acclaim for his roles in hit shows like Fargo, and Oscar-nominated films like Little Children. However, to many, he is most prominent as one of the scream kings of horror. This image started with his role Josh Lambert in James Wan‘s horror classic Insidious, earning him the unique distinction of being in one of the scariest jump scares in movie history.
From here, Wilson’s presence in the horror realm catapulted when he boarded The Conjuring, starring as the real-life paranormal investigator, Ed Warren. As of 2024, The Conjuring universe has expanded via two sequels and two spin offs, making it one of the most popular horror franchises in cinema history. On top of this, Wilson also reprised his role in both Insidious sequels, and starred in the brutal horror western, Bone Tomahawk, further positioning him in the ranks of Hollywood’s greatest scream kings.
5. Kyle Gallner
Kyle Gallner‘s name may not be muttered in conversations around A-list actors. However, in the horror world, he has become extremely renowned. Despite being widely known known for his role in the neo-noir series Veronica Mars, Gallner has racked up a solid filmography in the horror genre. This started in 2009 when Gallner featured in two of the year’s biggest horror movies. He portrayed a vulnerable teenager with terminal cancer in A Haunting in Connecticut and faced the wrath of Megan Fox‘s menace in the cult gem, Jennifer’s Body.
In recent years, Gallner has started to shift to the forefront, taking on larger roles. In 2022, he boarded two of the highest-grossing horror films of the year, Scream and the indie surprise smash, Smile. In the latter, Gallner shines as Joel, a troubled detective who rises to the occasion to help his ex-girlfriend defeat pure evil in the form of a shapeshifting monster. It is undoubtedly this role that has placed him in the list of scream kings in horror.
4. Anton Yelchin
Anton Yelchin was born on March 11, 1989, in Leningrad, Russian SFSR, Soviet Union. From a young age, he exhibited immense talent and quickly rose to fame in the entertainment industry. He kickstarted his career by appearing in popular shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm, where he showcased his comedic skills. However, Yelchin’s breakthrough came when he landed the iconic role of Pavel Chekov in the rebooted Star Trek franchise, instantly becoming a fan favorite. He then continued to impress audiences with his diverse range of performances, including his lead role in the supernatural horror movie, Odd Thomas.
Tragically, on June 19, 2016, at the age of 27, Yelchin’s life was cut short in a heart-wrenching accident. Despite his untimely demise, Yelchin’s legacy as a true scream king lives on through his memorable portrayals in films like Fright Night and the chilling contained horror movie, Green Room. In Green Room, Yelchin showcased his talent as he effortlessly led the ensemble cast, fearlessly standing alongside the legendary actor Patrick Stewart. Through his exceptional acting abilities, Anton Yelchin has solidified his place in the hearts and memories of moviegoers worldwide and will no doubt be remembered as one of cinema’s true scream kings.
3. Devon Sawa
Devon Sawa, born on September 7, 1978, in Vancouver, Canada, is a talented actor known for his impressive range and versatility. He catapulted to fame in 1995 with his breakthrough role in the hit film Casper. This supernatural family comedy captured the hearts of audiences, and Sawa’s performance as the friendly ghost’s companion showcased his natural talent and charisma. Riding on this success, Sawa quickly became one of the scream kings of the late 90s and early 2000s.
He starred in the 1999 dark comedy horror film, Idle Hands, where he expertly embraced the gross-out teen horror genre. Just a year later, Sawa took the lead role in Final Destination, a groundbreaking horror movie that kick-started its own sub-genre centered around the interconnected themes of horrific accidents and the complex concept of fate. In recent years, Sawa has ventured away from horror movies and has embraced television, showcasing his versatility and captivating presence on the small screen. However, in 2021, he made an eagerly anticipated return to his horror roots by joining the cast of the TV adaptation of Chucky, reigniting his status as one of the best scream kings in Hollywood.
2. Justin Long
Justin Long has proven himself to be a truly dynamic acting talent through his vast range of roles. While he initially gained recognition in wacky comedies like Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story and Zack and Miri Make a Porno, it was his mesmerizing performance in the horror movie Jeepers Creepers that catapulted him to fame. Long demonstrated his ability to portray fear and vulnerability in a way that commended his abilities.
Building on this success, Long ventured into the realm of acclaimed horror films such as Sam Raimi‘s cult gem, Drag Me to Hell. However, it was in the groundbreakingly unique Barbarian where Long showcased his versatility as an actor. In this film, he defied his nice guy image and fearlessly embraced the role of a villain. Long’s ability to hold his own alongside a killer monster, while traversing the complexities of his character’s haunted existence, truly solidified him as a force to be reckoned with in the acting world. Outside of the realm of movies, Long made a memorable appearance in the Shudder series Creepshow, a guest spot that truly cemented him as a scream king.
1. Bruce Campbell
Bruce Campbell is undeniably one of the true scream kings of Hollywood, if not the best of the bunch. Rising to fame through his portrayal of the iconic Ash Williams in Sam Raimi’s once banned horror movie, Evil Dead, Campbell has since dominated the B movie scene, particularly within the horror genre. Although some of his films may not have received critical acclaim, they have amassed a massive cult following within the indie horror community. Notable films like Maniac Cop and the horror-comedy Bubba Ho-Tep have gone on to achieve cult status, solidifying Campbell’s status as the beloved face of low-budget horror.
However, in recent years, Campbell has worked his way back into mainstream Hollywood thanks to the hit show, Ash vs Evil Dead. By breathing new life into the character of Ash, Campbell has effectively rejuvenated his own career. The TV series not only brought back the beloved character, but also introduced him to a whole new generation of viewers. By blending humor, horror, and Campbell’s undeniable charm, Ash vs Evil Dead became a huge hit and ran for three seasons, ending in 2018. However, this reigniting role aided Campbell to land parts in big budget movies like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and hit shows like Fargo and A.P. Bio.
