Chucky Has Officially Been Renewed For Season 3

Chucky’s Reign of Terror Will Continue!
Killer dolls are currently hot this season! M3GAN is currently lighting up the box office. However, Chucky has had a grip on the horror genre for quite some time now. That momentum will continue as a third season has been confirmed by the creator himself:
“The cast and crew of ‘Chucky’ would like to thank fans and critics alike for their overwhelming response to season two, which we’re delighted to announce has now spurred the official greenlight on season three. This news has made Chucky very happy. Thank Damballa for that because otherwise Chucky would have been frankly impossible to deal with. Many thanks also to our partners at SYFY, USA, and UCP for helping us keep Chucky busy. See you in 2023 for what Chucky himself promises will be his scariest season ever.”
The Horror Series Has Been A Huge Success
Following the failed attempted reboot of the brand in 2019, Chucky surprised audiences when a series was confirmed by the creator, Don Mancini. Of course, many were skeptical about “America’s favorite doll” crossing over to the television landscape. Mancini had been slowly reheating the Chucky brand thanks to Curse of Chucky and Cult of Chucky.
In October of 2021, the Chucky series finally made its debut, and it came out to heaps of praise from critics and fans. Mancini managed to navigate horror and dark humor into a compelling series. More importantly, according to Nielsen, Chucky was seen by 4.4 million viewers within its first week. With strong ratings, it wasn’t much of a surprise that it was renewed for a second season. The horror series was actually shown some love by several notable awards shows, such as the GLAAD Media Awards and Hollywood Critics Association Television Awards.
Season two was met with the same critical praise. Both seasons of Chucky currently boast an impressive 91% on rotten tomatoes. The season will premiere sometime this fall, though an actual date has yet to be confirmed. Because Chucky premiered around Halloween, it wouldn’t be a surprise if that was the case here. However, that’s pure speculation on my end. It should be interesting to see how well the series can hold up in its next season. Chucky has been a surprising delight and a welcome addition to horror television. It’s fascinating how Mancini can mix humor and horror so well in the television landscape. Hopefully, the Chucky brand can continue its source of excellence going forward.
Some Surprises Are In Store For Season Three
While the Chucky reboot was better than it had any right to be, it’s good that it ultimately flopped at the box office. The reimagining of the series took away what made the Child’s Play series special in the first place. Nevertheless, it’ll be great to see the popular killer doll make its return to the small screen sometime this year. Mancini has teased the return of several characters, namely Devon Sawa and Lachlan Watson. During an interview with TVLine, Mancini referenced American Horror Story by stating that there’s a possibility that Sawa could become “the Jessica Lange of [the Chucky] franchise.” We’ll surely see what happens when the third season finally arrives.
The horror series stars Zackary Arthur, Bjorgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and Jennifer Tilly. Mancini is the creator, writer, director, and showrunner. He also shares credits as an executive producer alongside Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, David Kirschner, and Jeff Renfroe. When more information comes out about the upcoming season, then we’ll surely keep you updated.
