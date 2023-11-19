Was The Illuminati Cameo Pointless In Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness?

It’s been over a year since the MCU film made it’s way into theaters and it’s safe to say that Multiverse of Madness is a mixed bag to most fans and critics. However, the most frustrating aspect of the 2022 feature is the cameo that saw the returns of Professor X (Patrick Stewart) and Black Bolt (Anson Mount). Along with a star filled cameo that includes Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch), Hayley Atwell (Captain Carter), and Mr. Fantastic (John Krasinski).
This was a cool moment because it presented an alternative to the future of the MCU and the storyline possibilities that came with it. Sadly, it was nothing more than just a moment because each of these members were killed off by the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). It was never promised that this was more than a cameo, but it felt like an unsatisfying payoff just to boost the creditability of the Scarlet Witch. In the end, the Illuminati cameo simply felt pointless in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Hayley Atwell Is Right About The Experience Being Frustrating
For the first time since the film premiered, one of the actors gave their genuine thoughts about the experience and Hayley Atwell made it clear that she’s wasn’t satisfied with the end result. The actress has been one of the staples of the MCU thanks to her time in Captain America and Agent Carter.
It was a “frustrating moment” for Atwell, who expressed her thoughts on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “I’m like, “That wasn’t my choice!” In regards to her character’s demise. “When she was like, ‘I could do this all day,’ and then followed by she’s immediately cut in half by a frisbee. And the audience being, ‘She can’t do it all day. Apparently, you can’t, so egg on your face. ‘That doesn’t really serve Peggy very well.”
Atwell is certainly correct about the overall scene being frustrating. The biggest issue is that the only purpose this moment served was to feed more victims to Scarlet Witch. The whole thing felt like a fan service moment to satisfy long terms fans who had a wish list of what their ideal casting of several characters would be, including John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic. These were supposed to be some of the best heroes on the planet (with Mr. Fantastic being billed as the smartest man in the world). Yet, they were taken out like a fly on the wall.
The Illuminati Could’ve Been A Fun Addition To The Entire Plot
It’s understandable that Sam Raimi wanted to build Scarlet Witch’s powers. Perhaps she could’ve killed off one of the Illuminati. However, it would’ve been extremely cool if Doctor Strange and the Illuminati teamed up for the remainder of the film. There deaths didn’t mean much because we didn’t get to know these alternate characters long enough to get attached to them.
Having these defenders of the multiverse would’ve open the scope on what they can do as heroes. More importantly, it would’ve allowed them to truly feel like worthy heroes because that remaining time could’ve easily been used to showcase why they’re such legendary figures. The issues per se isn’t that they died in Multiverse of Madness. It’s the fact that they died so easily and quickly.
It Would’ve Helped With The Multiverse Of Madness Aspect Better
Multiverse of Madness feels like a film that has so many cool ideas, but never fully capitalizes on them. We see alternates like Zombie Strange and Sinister Strange; granted, we can’t focus on each and every alternate character but it would’ve been smart to deepen the world to truly get a feel of the multiverse. That also goes for the Illuminati.
We obviously know what Professor X, Black Bolt, and Mr. Fantastic can do, but showcasing how these alternate versions fit into the different universe would’ve put over the world better, especially the dangerous aspects of the multiverse. Plus, they it would’ve allowed them to develop a distinct characterization that would’ve made them feel more than just a knockoff of these previously established MCU characters.
Also, having multiple Strange’s in the multiverse eliminated most of the suspense because it meant that Doctor Strange can never truly die. It also cost Sam Raimi an amazing opportunity to truly do something unique with these alternate characters that could’ve add a layer of depth and dimension to these popular MCU heroes.
