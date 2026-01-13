How Old is Alba Baptista? Everything You Need to Know about the Portuguese Actress

Alba Baptista is best known for her international breakout role in Netflix’s Warrior Nun, but she gained fame long before that, appearing in several Portuguese movies and TV shows. As such, her career spans both Portuguese and international productions, showcasing her versatility and undeniable talent. Her rising global appeal has led to more acting roles with additional entries in the pipeline.
Growing up in a multi-cultural home shaped Baptista’s life and career in several ways. She speaks many languages, including English, Spanish, and German. With these traits and her passion for the arts, Baptista has been a formidable force since she joined the acting business as a teenager. Beyond her career, Alba Baptista is also known for her relationship with popular American actor Chris Evans. We explore Baptista’s interesting journey from her native Portugal to Hollywood.
How Old is Alba Baptista? Background and Early Life
The Warrior Nun actress was born on July 10, 1997, in Lisbon, Portugal, to a Portuguese mother and a Brazilian father. Her mother was working as a translator in Brazil when she met Baptista’s father. As such, Baptista was raised in a multicultural household, which is reflected in her language skills and unique features. Growing up, Baptista attended a German school in Portugal, where she decided to pursue acting at the age of 15.
Her Budding Days as a Performer Were Spent in Her Native Portugal
Alba Baptista’s first acting role was in the short film Amanhã é um Novo Dia (2012). In 2014, she won the Best Actress Award at the Ibérico de Ciné for her portrayal of Raquel in Simão Cayatte‘s short film Miami. She also made her small-screen debut in her native Portugal in 2014, joining the main cast of the telenovela Jardins Proibidos. Her next television project was A Impostora, where she played Beatriz Varela from 2016 to 2017.
In 2017, Alba Baptista appeared on several Portuguese television series, including Filha da Lei, A Criação, and Madre Paula. She was also cast as Leonor Neves in Jogo Duplo the same year. 2018 was a prolific year for the actress, who appeared in seven film roles, including her debut feature, Leviano, as Carolina Paixão. Others include Linhas de Sangue and the short films Summerfest, Flutar, and Nero. She was seen in two movies in 2019 – Imagens Proibidas as Catarina and Patrick as Marta, after which she landed her first English-language role.
Warrior Nun is Alba Baptista’s First English-language Project
Almost a decade after her acting debut, Alba Baptista was cast in her first English-language role. She portrayed Ava Silva, the leading role in Warrior Nun from 2020 to 2022, which also marked her international breakthrough and propelled her to global fame. The series ran for two seasons, with Baptista playing the lead in both. Other notable cast members on the show include Toya Turner as Sister Mary / Shotgun Mary, Lorena Andrea as Sister Lilith, Kristina Tonteri-Young as Sister Beatrice, Tristán Ulloa as Father Vincent, and Thekla Reuten as Jillian Salvius.
Based on Ben Dunn‘s comic book Warrior Nun Areala, Warrior Nun was created by Simon Barry for Netflix. The American fantasy drama TV show was originally developed as a feature film adaptation before Netflix ordered the first season. In the series, Alba Baptista played an orphan with quadriplegia who discovers she also has supernatural powers. Consequently, she’s forced to join an ancient order of warrior nuns (Order of the Cruciform Sword) tasked with fighting demons on Earth.
Following her performance on Warrior Nun, Alba Baptista has focused on her film career. She has appeared in both Portuguese and American movies, including Fatima (2020), Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (2022), Amelia’s Children (2023), and Borderline (2025). Baptista has been cast in two American movies, Mother Mary and Voltron, with no release date currently set.
Alba Baptista Married Chris Evans in 2023
Baptista and Chris Evans began dating low-key in 2021. Two years later, they married in a private ceremony on September 9, 2023. The event was an at-home style on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Baptista and the Captain America star welcomed their first child together in October 2025. Best known for his portrayal of Captain America in several Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, Evans is globally recognized as one of the highest-grossing actors of all time. Movies he starred in as a leading actor have grossed a massive $11.4 billion worldwide.
